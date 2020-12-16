Prospect Profile: DE Clayton Smith

Clayton Smith

Hometown: Texarkana, Texas

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 220

Position: DE

School: Texas High

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Von Miller

Notes: Two-way star who grew up playing quarterback

Thune's Take: Smith’s athleticism is uncanny, a testament to his background in track and field. He’s a two-way player who excels as a wide receiver on the offensive side, and once he adds a few pounds of muscle, he could be a fearsome addition to the Sooners’ rush linebacker corps. He’s got ideal size and an impressive wingspan, which will serve as tremendous assets off the edge, and he knows how to use his hands. Smith likely won’t see the field much as a freshman given Oklahoma’s depth on the defensive front. But once the Sooners’ throng of standout upperclassman rushers begins to thin out, it’ll be his show.

