Coach Speak: Oklahoma Developed Depth, Opened Up Playbook Against Nebraska

NORMAN — Oklahoma closed its non-conference slate in style on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Sooners (3-0) dug themselves out of an early hole in Lincoln to dominate the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3) 49-14 in the latest installment of one of college football’s great historic rivalries.

Brent Venables’ team played great complimentary football despite facing a raucous road environment to reel off 49-straight points after giving up the game’s opening touchdown.

Now with three games in the book, OU turns its sights to the Kansas State Wildcats as the Sooners open up Big 12 play in Norman this weekend.

Building Defensive Depth

Oklahoma true freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak got extended run against Nebraska after DaShaun White was ejected for targeting Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the third straight week, the Sooners were able to hand out snaps to almost the entire three-deep on defense.

Oklahoma rotated plenty of guys in early as defensive coordinator Ted Roof threw plenty of looks at Nebraska, and both teams emptied the benches in the second half.

Roof said he’s been happy to reward guys with snaps throughout the first three weeks, as it helps every player on the depth chart continue to stay locked in and focused on their preparation each week.

“It’s human nature,” Roof said. “… When guys think they’re going to have a larger role than if they’re not going to see the field. At the same time, everything we do in practice matters. Every rep counts.

“It also helps from a develop standpoint. Because you develop certainly practice but you develop by playing as well… Guys that work hard deserve that, too. We were fortunate to be able to do that and at the same time, to take some reps off the guys that start and play the most.”

Nothing to Hide

Oklahoma probably didn’t need to call a double pass to put points on Nebraska on Saturday.

But offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left nothing to change, letting tight end Brayden Willis air it out to push the OU advantage to 21-7.

Lebby wasn’t too concerned about hiding the playbook for the heavy hitters in conference play, as he wanted to make sure he left no doubts on Saturday.

“The biggest thing is finding a way to go up 28-7,” Lebby said. “At that point in time, earlier in that drive we had a third-and-5 and (Daniel Parker) made a huge play on the third down where he’s really tackled before the stick and gets the first down. That’s what kept that drive alive.

“I think that’s one of the plays of the game because it is 21-7. If we don’t get that first down, you’re leaving it to chance a little bit. Just like in that drive, you don’t want to leave it to chance.

“You don’t want to say, ‘Hey, I wish I would’ve done this and given us a chance to go up 28-7.’ If you’ve got an opportunity to do it, you’ve got to do it. That’s the mindset.”

Finishing Strong

OU safety Key Lawrence came up with a late interception to end a late Nebraska drive Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Oklahoma emptied the bench late on Saturday, the defense held strong.

Safety Key Lawrence came up with a late interception to keep Nebraska off the board, and the ‘Huskers were only able to add one garbage time touchdown.

Roof has been pleased with how the defense has played so far in fourth quarters, maintaining that the buy-in from the players has perpetuated a healthy culture.

“Our expectation is we play to a standard here,” Roof said. “We don't play to a scoreboard. We play to a standard. We don't want guys watching the scoreboard. We want guys thinking about what they're supposed to do, how they're supposed to do it and the way they are supposed to do it.

“You know, I was just as proud of the older guys when the younger guys got it, they were behind the bench going over the corrections with them and the adjustments. Again, it was staying fully engaged. That's the culture here set by Coach Venables.”

The starters will likely have to be locked in for all four quarters this coming Saturday as the Sooners welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to Norman.

Oklahoma’s Big 12 slate will open up at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.