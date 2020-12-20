Cotton Bowl: Florida Gators scouting report

Florida Gators

Record: 8-3

Coach: Dan Mullen (19-8 at UF, 98-54 overall)

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Johnson

Defensive Coordinator: Todd Grantham

2020 Resume: SEC East champs. Lost to Alabama 52-46 in the SEC Championship.

Best wins: Florida’s marquee win came in the World’s Largest Cocktail Party against the Georgia Bulldogs, who finished ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-point lead on the Gators, but then the Florida offense eventually overwhelmed them in Jacksonville. Behind a 24-point second quarter, the Gators took a 38-21 lead into the half and coasted to a victory. The Gators also posted comfortable wins against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Losses: Late mistakes cost the Gators in two of their three losses this season. Leading by a touchdown with six minutes left in College Station, Florida surrendered 10 unanswered points before Seth Small’s walk-off field goal handed Texas A&M the victory. Then in the regular season finale, the Gators threw their playoff hopes away after a wild shoe mishap gave a shorthanded LSU team life and opened the door to a 57-yard game winner for the Tigers. In the SEC Championship game, Florida fought back from a 35-17 halftime deficit to push Alabama late, though the Gators never really threatened to win.

The talent: The Florida offense exploded behind the arm of Heisman-contending quarterback Kyle Trask. Throwing for 4,125 yards, 43 touchdowns and just five interceptions, Trask torched SEC defenses all season. Trask will be without one of his favorite targets in tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts announced Sunday he would forego the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft after posting 770 yards and 12 touchdowns on 43 catches this season. Senior wide receiver Kadarius Toney was also explosive stretching defenses vertically. Toney hauled in 984 yards and 10 touchdowns on 70 catches for the Gators. On defense, Florida was paced by junior linebacker Ventrell Miller who logged 86 tackles this season. The Gators were also able to heap pressure on opposing quarterbacks as defensive lineman Zachary Carter added five sacks.

Series (Florida leads 1-0): Tim Tebow led his Florida Gators to victory in the only meeting between the two programs, outdueling Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford 24-14 in the 2008-09 Orange Bowl. Tebow and Percy Harvin terrorized the Oklahoma defense, both rushing for over 100 yards en route to the Gators’ third national championship. Sooner fans will always wonder what could have been, as the Oklahoma offense was missing one of their biggest weapons. Playing without star running back (and current running backs coach) DeMarco Murray, Oklahoma was unable to score a touchdown on four straight Chris Brown rushes inside the Florida 10-yard line. Gators head coach Dan Mullen was Florida’s offensive coordinator at the time. OU played in the Gators’ backyard then; now UF has to come to the Sooners’ second home.

