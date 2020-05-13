After a decade-long professional career that included five WNBA stops and detours in Turkey, Israel and Spain, Courtney Paris is coming home.

The University of Oklahoma announced in a press release Wednesday that Paris would be joining Sherri Coale's staff as an assistant for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm thrilled to return to my alma mater as a coach," Paris said in a university press release. "When Coach Coale offered me the opportunity, it was a no-brainer. I'm excited to get to work."

Paris, who played for Coale from 2005-09, is one of the most decorated players in the history of college basketball. She was the first player ever to be named an Associated Press All-American four times, and became the first player in collegiate basketball history - male or female - to post 2,500 career points and 2,000 career rebounds.

Over the course of her career as a Sooner, Paris racked up 112 consecutive double-doubles and led Oklahoma to an appearance in the 2009 Women's Final Four. She won Big 12 Player of the Year honors three times and was named AP National Player of the Year in 2007.

"Courtney Paris loves Oklahoma women's basketball," said Coale in response to the hire. "She has a heart for the journey of the collegiate athlete and a tremendous vat of basketball knowledge to share as, professionally, she has played with and for some of the greatest minds in our game."

After becoming the seventh overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft, Paris led the league in rebounding in both the 2014 and 2015 seasons. She won a WNBA title as a member of the Seattle Storm in 2018.

Paris remains the Sooners' all-time leader in career points and rebounds, and graduated as the holder of 20 NCAA records, 57 conference records, and 69 school records.

Paris will replace Coquese Washington on the Sooner staff, and she'll look to use her expertise to boost an Oklahoma team that returns its entire starting five.

