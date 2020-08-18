SI.com
AllSooners
Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy

John. E. Hoover

Gerald McCoy’s dream of playing for the Dallas Cowboys — and possibly for his first playoff team — came crashing down on Monday when he suffered a torn quad tendon during — a seemingly innocuous step in a routine practice drill in training camp.

On Tuesday, that dream slid even further away as the Cowboys released McCoy on an injury waiver.

Beginning his 11th NFL season, the 32-year-old McCoy hadn’t been injured often during his career. He's played in 139 games (started all 139) and made six Pro Bowls.

The former Oklahoma All-American had surgery to repair the tendon Tuesday morning, and posted an uplifting video before the procedure.

McCoy will get to keep his $3 million signing bonus, but the team is no longer on the hook for any of the rest of the three-year, $18 million deal he signed in March.

The Cowboys reported Tuesday afternoon their intention was to sign a player to replace McCoy, and then hoped to bring him back next season when he’s healthy.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told media on Tuesday, “I know Gerald in just the short time that we got to know him. But knowing from our studies, he’ll push. He’s a warrior. He’ll get back. And in my opinion, he’ll end up playing for the Dallas Cowboys, albeit not this year. But I see him putting on a (Dallas) uniform on in the future.”

