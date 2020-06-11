AllSooners
Creed Humphrey Earns Preseason Walter Camp All-American Honors

Parker Thune

The accolades just keep coming for Creed Humphrey.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday that the Oklahoma offensive lineman is on its preseason All-American team heading into the 2020 campaign.

Humphrey, a redshirt junior, has anchored a dominant Sooner line over the past two seasons from his center position. He's started 26 of his 28 career games, and earned AP All-Big 12 second team honors last season.

Humphrey announced in January that he'd be returning to Norman rather than making an early jump to the NFL. He'd been named a finalist for the 2019 Rimington Trophy, and projected as a potential first-round draft pick. However, the Shawnee product decided to come back for another run at glory after the Sooners' 2019 season ended in a disappointing 63-28 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff.

