SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma OL Creed Humphrey: "We Can't Do What Regular Students Do"

Parker Thune

Look no further than last Saturday for evidence that COVID-19 has the potential to utterly decimate a roster.

The Sooners were missing no less than 20 players on the two-deep roster for their tilt with Missouri State, a game that Oklahoma nonetheless won by a 48-0 tally.

However, that situation illustrates the gridlock that college athletes face: on a collegiate campus where many students pay no mind to the acute threat of COVID-19, student-athletes have to be all the more vigilant. A positive test or a contact trace means they'll miss game action.

How difficult, then, is the life of a student-athlete? As they attend classes during the day and interact with the rest of the student body, it's nearly impossible to completely immunize themselves from contact with the virus.

However, Oklahoma offensive captain Creed Humphrey says that he and his teammates simply have to roll with the punches, and there's no easy way to handle any of it.

“We were kind of expecting it," said Humphrey. "We’re at a college. Kids are going to do what they want to do."

Humphrey, the Sooners' standout center, anchors an offensive line that lost a starter last week due to COVID-19. Anton Harrison was set to become the first true freshman since 2015 to draw a start on Oklahoma's offensive line, but was one of the myriad inactives when game time rolled around.

The situation further underscores the reality that student-athletes don't lead lives consistent with those of typical college students.

"We can't do what regular students do," said Humphrey. "Our job is to keep our distance as much as we can.”

"Wearing a mask isn't that hard," said H-back Jeremiah Hall.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lincoln Riley: "We've got to handle (COVID) better"

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Alex Grinch says he's a "big fan" of Isaiah Thomas

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator says he appreciates Thomas' versatility and willingness to move wherever he's needed

Parker Thune

Spencer Rattler Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Spencer Rattler, Stephen Johnson named newcomer and special teams player of the week

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams reveals the NFL quarterback that he strives to emulate

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit releases latest edition of his weekly blog via SI All-American

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 11

SI Sooners Podcast breaking down the Oklahoma Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State

John. E. Hoover

FutureCast: The Sunday Night Spin on Saturday's Game

Oklahoma Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State was easy, but there are a multitude of lessons therein

John. E. Hoover

Poll Data: Sooners climb to No. 3

Oklahoma Sooners climb to No. 3 in Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25

John. E. Hoover

"We're a hungry team" - the best postgame quotes from Sooners' victory

Oklahoma Sooners players and coaches sound off after program's first shutout since 2015

Parker Thune

OU-Missouri State: Three Quick Takes

Spencer Rattler is ready, and Lincoln Riley was impressed by his poise

John. E. Hoover

Mims, McGowan headline youngsters' dominance in Sooners' triumphant opener

Oklahoma Sooners get strong contributions from several true freshmen in shutout win over Missouri State

Parker Thune