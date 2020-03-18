Sooner Legend (and Sooner Dad) Gerald McCoy Signs with Dallas Cowboys

It’s been a big week for Sooners legend Gerald McCoy.

Last Friday, the Oklahoma City native and two-time Oklahoma All-American saw his son, Marcellus Crutchfield, commit to play football at his alma mater starting this fall as a wide receiver.

Then on Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced they had signed McCoy as a free agent from the Carolina Panthers.

In Dallas, he’ll be 2 1/2 hours from Norman, where he can attend his son’s games, and he’ll be a short drive from numerous other OU games in Texas.

McCoy, 32-year-old McCoy was drafted No. 3 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, coming right behind fellow Sooner Sam Bradford at No. 1 and Trent Williams at No. 4. Oklahoma became the first school to produce three of the top four picks in the same draft.

The five-time All-Pro has 59.5 quarterback sacks in his career, including 17 over the last three seasons.

According to ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, McCoy’s contract, pending a physical, is a three-year deal worth a maximum of $20.25 million.

That includes a signing bonus of $3 million, a 2020 base salary of $2.5 million (fully guaranteed), plus future base salaries of $5 million in 2021 ($1.5 million fully guaranteed) and $5.25 million in 2022.

He also receives an active roster bonus (max of $750,000 for each season) and another $750,000 in incentives each season.

According to Archer, the contract includes an additional $2 million of his 2021 base salary guaranteed for injury. That figure becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.