Prospect Profile: DB Damond Harmon

Damond Harmon

Hometown: Highland Springs, Va.

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 178

Position: DB

School: Highland Springs

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Pierre Desir

Notes: High school teammate, Kelvin Gilliam, is also signing with Oklahoma

Thune's Take: Together, Gilliam and Harmon provide perhaps the most poignant story of the year in recruiting. Harmon nearly quit football after his sophomore year of high school, but Gilliam talked him out of it, and a fantastic junior year landed Harmon dozens of FBS offers. He eventually chose Oklahoma, and Gilliam followed suit mere weeks later. Harmon has elite potential as a cover corner, and possesses some of the finest ball skills of any defensive back in the class. And obviously, to say he’s got a chip on his shoulder is a whale of an understatement. Expect him to have a starting spot locked down by 2023.

