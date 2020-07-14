SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Damond Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Damond Harmon                                                                                              Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-1, 178 pounds                                                                                      Position: Cornerback                                                                                                                School: Highland Springs (Va.) Highland Springs                                                              Schools of Interest: Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
Projected Position: Cornerback, Free Safety and Nickel Cornerback

Frame: Rangy; long arms and legs. Room for considerable added weight. 

Athleticism: Phenomenal hand-eye coordination. First-step quickness is elite. Open-field speed is also excellent. Twitchy; lateral quickness of a slot wide receiver. For Harmon’s size, solid strength. 

Instincts: Great timing when going after a pass; understands how to use the proper hand to knock away a pass from a wide receiver without getting an interference call. After an interception, understands how to immediately become a threat to score. 

Polish: Harmon’s natural backpedal and quick hands lead to deflections and interceptions. Breaks on the football like a college veteran. When in zone coverage, reads the eyes of the quarterback quite well. In the run game, no hesitation to move towards the line of scrimmage to make tackles. 

Bottom Line: A natural football player, Harmon’s instincts allow him to be a playmaker at cornerback, free safety or nickel cornerback. Blessed with long arms and quick feet, Harmon makes plays many defensive backs simply cannot. Harmon’s tenacity and penchant for physical play also make him a plus-run defender.

