DE Kevonte Henry Signs With Oklahoma

The California edge rusher had been committed to Michigan but flipped to the Sooners as OU continues to make defensive upgrades.

Oklahoma reached into California yet again to land a talented defensive prospect.

Kevonte Henry, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher from Lawndale, CA, picked OU over the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday.

Henry flipped his commitment from Michigan, where he had been committed since June 25, 2021.

A versatile athlete, Henry played both ways in high school, but will ply his trade on college on defense.

Henry is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals, and he is ranked as the 30th best player in California by 247 Sports’ composite ranking.

The recruiting win is another credit to the work defense ends coach Miguel Chavis has done since arriving with the Sooners.

Just an analyst a year ago at Clemson, the energetic young coach is already paying dividends for Brent Venables and his staff on the recruiting trial.

Henry is just the latest player to pick the Sooners, helping add to a strong close to the 2022 class by OU’s new coaching staff.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.