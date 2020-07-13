DeMarco Murray Among Investors Hoping to Buy NY Mets

Has a college football coach ever owned a professional sports franchise?

It could happen.

Oklahoma running backs coach and former Sooner great DeMarco Murray has been named among a group of investors trying to buy the New York Mets.

The New York Post reported Monday that. Murray, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and others are joining Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in submitting a $1.7 billion bid to purchase the baseball club.

The Post reports that current minority owner Steve Cohen has already submitted a bid of “around $2 billion, along with an additional $2 billion for the local New York-based network SNY.

“Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it’s pretty cool,” Urlacher told ESPN. “It’s especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You’ve got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It’s great to be in a group with them.”

Murray was the 2014 NFL rushing champ and offensive player of the year for the Dallas Cowboys. During his four seasons as a Sooner, Murray accounted for 5,256 scrimmage yards to go with school records of 6,718 yards and 65 touchdowns.

