Do Oklahoma Fans Care About the Cheez-It Bowl? Here's What Sooner Nation Says
Some fans are apprehensive about facing a 9-3 Florida State and a dynamic offense, but some see an opportunity for growth in practice, coaching and playing a tough opponent.
Oklahoma fans are torn.
Sooner Nation wants their team to beat Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, of course. The Sooners and Seminoles meet for the fifth time in a bowl game when they play at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
But as to the value of the game, what will benefit the team, whether OU (6-6) can score an upset over FSU (9-3), there's hardly a consensus.
Some are nervous. Some are "terrified." Some see it as a unique opportunity and are optimistic.
AllSooners asked OU fans on Twitter how they felt about this team's bowl game, if they were excited about facing the 'Noles, and if they were going to the game.
Here are the responses: