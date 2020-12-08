FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Drake Stoops nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

The award, previously won by Baker Mayfield, honors the nation's top player who began his career as a walk on.
Drake Stoops

Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

In his third season with the Sooners, the sophomore from Norman has 12 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

In his career, Stoops has caught 22 passes for 296 yards and two scores.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who walked onto the Razorbacks’ team, then worked his way into becoming a three-year starter, an All-SEC talent and eventually the 63rd pick in the NFL Draft. Burlsworth was tragically killed in 1999 in a car accident, just 11 days after he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

There are 67 nominees for this year’s Burlsworth Trophy. Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield became the first two-time winner of the award when he won it in 2015 and 2016.

