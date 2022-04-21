Elite OL Prospect Puts Oklahoma in Top 5

Wilkin Formby, from Tuscaloosa, AL, includes four SEC teams along with OU among his finalists.

Oklahoma received a bit of enticing news Wednesday in the recruiting world.

Wilkin Formby, an elite offensive lineman from Tuscaloosa, AL, announced his top five schools, and included the Sooners among his finalists.

Formby made the announcement on Twitter.

Formby, an All-American Bowl invitee, also listed four SEC schools — Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn — among his favorites.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Formby is rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. He’s the No. 150 prospect overall in the 2023 class, the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 11 prospect in the state of Alabama.

Formby has an official visit to Ole Miss scheduled for this weekend but so far has only taken unofficial campus visits.

OU offered Formby in March, and he took an unofficial visit on March 6.