Skip to main content

Elite OL Prospect Puts Oklahoma in Top 5

Wilkin Formby, from Tuscaloosa, AL, includes four SEC teams along with OU among his finalists.

Oklahoma received a bit of enticing news Wednesday in the recruiting world.

Wilkin Formby, an elite offensive lineman from Tuscaloosa, AL, announced his top five schools, and included the Sooners among his finalists.

Formby made the announcement on Twitter.

Formby, an All-American Bowl invitee, also listed four SEC schools — Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn — among his favorites.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Formby is rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. He’s the No. 150 prospect overall in the 2023 class, the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 11 prospect in the state of Alabama.

Formby has an official visit to Ole Miss scheduled for this weekend but so far has only taken unofficial campus visits.

OU offered Formby in March, and he took an unofficial visit on March 6.

USATSI_8927431
Football

Six from 6: Baker Mayfield Took Down Baylor and Started a Dynasty

By John E. Hoover1 hour ago
Mayfield aim
Football

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, After Heisman Statue Reveal, is 'Ready for a Fresh Start'

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel practice 2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 119

By Josh Callaway5 hours ago
Lead, Alo 96
Softball

Four Oklahoma Players Named USA Softball Player of the Year Finalists

By Josh Callaway6 hours ago
Brent Venables presser 7
Football

There are Several Reasons Why Oklahoma Doesn't Have a Lot of Verbal Commitments

By John E. Hoover6 hours ago
Lincoln Riley
Football

Lincoln Riley Expresses 'Guilt and Sadness' Over Leaving Oklahoma the Way he Did

By John E. Hoover8 hours ago
FB - Brent Venables, Brandon Hall, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Brent Venables Knows There's a Long Road Ahead to Take Oklahoma to the Next Level

By Ryan Chapman9 hours ago
OUSB - Hope Trautwein
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU Looking to Rebound Against Hope Trautwein's Former Team

By Ryan Chapman13 hours ago