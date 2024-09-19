ESPN Announces 'College GameDay' Celebrity Picker for Oklahoma-Tennessee Game
Lee Corso has probably never picked against anyone from Ada, OK, before.
But he will this week.
Country music star and TV sensation Blake Shelton, an Ada native, was announced Thursday as the celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s Oklahoma-Tennessee pregame show.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” has become woven into the fabric of college football nationwide, and the show’s celebrity picker segment remains one of its most popular bits.
Shelton, a nine-time Grammy winner and co-star of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be on set Saturday morning to make his picks against Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and host Rece Davis.
Shelton, 46, didn’t play football but graduated from Ada High School in 1994, at the beginning of the Cougars’ run of four consecutive state championships. That run was fueled by legendary quarterback Brandon Daniels, who went on to play for Bob Stoops at OU from 1996-99. Ada’s 19 state championships remains an Oklahoma record.
This week’s show is the first to originate from Norman since 2020, and will be the first at which fans can attend since 2012.
Oklahoma is tied with Michigan for the fourth-most “College GameDay” appearances, with 40. (Ohio State has 59, Alabama has 58 and Florida has 42.) OU is 27-13 all-time at games where “College GameDay” has originated, and the Sooners’ 27 wins ranks third all-time behind the Buckeyes (40-19) and Alabama (37-21).
This will mark College GameDay’s ninth appearance at an OU home contest (Oklahoma is 6-2). The last was in 2020, a 41-13 Sooners win over No. 14 Oklahoma State when fans were not permitted to be at College GameDay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. OU’s other wins when hosting College GameDay came in 2000 (31-14 vs. No. 1 Nebraska), 2001 (38-37 vs. No. 11 Kansas State), 2003 (52-9 vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State), 2007 (41-31 vs. No. 11 Missouri) and 2008 (65-21 vs. No. 2 Texas Tech). The two losses came in 1995 (38-17 to No. 4 Colorado) and 2012 (30-13 to No. 5 Notre Dame).
The rest of the “College GameDay” cast consists of college football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims.
This season’s celebrity guest pickers so far include WWE wrestler Sheamus, Texas A&M Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, 23-time gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps and women’s basketball legend Dawn Staley.