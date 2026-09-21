Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb Blows Up in Dallas Win

Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had himself a day on Sunday.

Lamb, who played at OU from 2017 to 2019, caught eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Lamb’s exceptional Week 2 performance followed his slower outing in Week 1, as he registered 44 yards and a touchdown on five catches in an opening loss to the New York Giants.

The wide receiver is playing his seventh NFL season. He has made the Pro Bowl five times and was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2023.

At Oklahoma, Lamb was a consensus All-American in 2019. He finished his three seasons in Norman with 3,292 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts redeems himself late

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rough start to his game against the Tennessee Titans. Hurts threw an interception on the first drive for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he threw another one in the fourth quarter, allowing the Titans to take a late lead.

Hurts, though, redeemed himself late. He led a nine-play, 65-yard drive down the field and capped it off with a touchdown pass to Darius Cooper with nine seconds left.

Hurts completed 26-of-37 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as Philadelphia took down Tennessee 24-20.

OU legend Baker Mayfield struggled throughout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 23-19 loss to the middling Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield finished the day with 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 21-of-34 passing. He had the chance to lead a game-winning drive, but the Bucs turned the ball over on downs to give the Browns the win.

OU rookies see meaningful snaps

Ex-OU defensive lineman Gracen Halton introduced himself to San Francisco 49ers fans on Sunday.

Halton, who the 49ers picked in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, finished the 49ers’ 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins with five tackles. Three of those tackles were solo stops, and one of them went for a loss.

Over his four years at Oklahoma, Halton appeared in 47 games, recording 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Wide receiver Deion Burks, who spent his final two college football seasons at OU, logged his first NFL touches in the Indianapolis Colts’ 33-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Burks logged 14 yards on two end-around carries in the back-and-forth game. He was OU’s second-leading receiver in 2025, and the Colts picked him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in April.

On the other side in that game was defensive end R Mason Thomas. Thomas recorded one quarterback hit in the Chiefs’ win, and he also pressured Colts quarterback Daniel Jones in the final two minutes of regulation, forcing Indianapolis to punt. Thomas was a First Team All-SEC pick in 2025, and the Chiefs selected him in the second round.

And while the Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable showing in their 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Kendal Daniels played well.

Daniels made three solo tackles, one of which went for a loss. He also broke up a pass from Carolina’s Bryce Young, but that play didn’t register in the stat sheet, as the Panthers committed an offensive penalty.

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