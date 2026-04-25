After spending his final two years of college eligibility at Oklahoma, Deion Burks will get the chance to play at the professional level.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Burks — a wide receiver who played for the Sooners during the 2024 and 2025 seasons — with the No. 254 pick (seventh round) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday..

Burks’ college career began at Purdue, where he spent three seasons. He broke out in 2023 for the Boilermakers, catching 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.

After his breakout campaign, Burks earned the opportunity to play for Oklahoma.

In 2024, his first year in Norman, Burks missed eight games with an injury. He started in all five of the games in which he played, hauling in three touchdowns in the Sooners’ season opener against Temple. The wideout ended the year with only 245 receiving yards.

Burks stayed healthy throughout the 2025 season, and as a result, he was more productive. He finished second on the team in receiving, logging 620 yards and four touchdowns on 57 receptions. His most notable performance came in the Sooners’ 34-24 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round, as Burks caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The wide receiver ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash for wide receivers — 4.3 seconds — at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He also registered a 42.5” vertical jump and a 10’11” broad jump.

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Burks is the seventh player from OU’s 2025 team to be selected in this year’s draft.

Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas was the Sooners' lone Day 2 selection, as the Kansas City Chiefs used the No. 40 pick on the edge rusher. Three former Sooners — offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, defensive tackle Gracen Halton and linebacker Kendal Daniels — went in the fourth round before safety Robert Spears-Jennings, tight end Jaren Kanak and Burks were picked in the seventh round.

Oklahoma's seven players selected in 2026 well surpassed the amount of Sooners picked in 2025. Last year, linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. were the only ones chosen, and both of them went in the fourth round.

Burks will join an Indianapolis franchise that went 8-9 in 2025. The Colts have missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

Other wide receivers on the Colts' roster include Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.