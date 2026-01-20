Five Freshmen Who Could Help Oklahoma in 2026

Classes start in Norman on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the college experience for a majority of Oklahoma’s 2026 signees.

OU head coach Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy worked in tandem to sign 24 players. And while the Sooners reloaded through the transfer portal, Venables has consistently offered opportunities to young guys who earn the coaches’ trust on the practice field.

Oklahoma hopes to not only return to the College Football Playoff in 2026 but also advance beyond the first round.

Here are five freshmen who could contribute next season to help push the program forward.

OL Deacon Schmitt

Oklahoma freshman Deacon Schmitt | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma only signed two offensive linemen, but the Sooners love Deacon Schmitt.

Right now, Schmitt would not project to have a starting role, but OU’s depth up front has often been tested over the last two years.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman can plug a few holes for Bill Bedenbaugh on the interior of the offensive line, and though the Sooners would much rather lean on more experienced pieces, Bedenbaugh has thrust freshmen into key roles in each of the past two seasons due to injuries elsewhere.

Oklahoma lost a lot of second-string depth to the transfer portal up front, so Schmitt will be diving into a new playbook alongside a handful of other linemen, which should help ease his learning curve.

LB Beau Jandreau

Hamilton Huskies linebacker Beau Jandreau during football practice at Hamilton High. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Underclassmen have earned their stripes on special teams under Venables, and it would be a shock if Beau Jandreau didn’t find himself on the field on at least one coverage unit.

He arrives in Norman alongside his twin, Niko, and the star ratings assigned to the Jandreau’s tells only part of the story of why Oklahoma fell in love with the duo.

“The Jandreau brothers are just special people,” Venables said last month. “They've got a great spirit to 'em. They're gonna be leaders and alphas on the first day they get here. They'll be a bunch of pigs in the mud with the guys we already have in the locker room.”

OU’s linebacker depth is thin on experience behind Kip Lewis and Cole Sullivan if Owen Heinecke isn’t able to return in 2026, which could open a door for Jandreau. But at a minimum, Jandreau should add another heavy hitter on special teams in Year 1.

WR Jayden Petit

Oklahoma freshman Jayden Petit goes through drills at St. John Neumann High School. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Petit was a high-priority addition for the Sooners.

Receivers coach Emmett Jones stayed after the former Wisconsin commit, and OU finally earned his commitment in the week leading up to signing day.

The 6-foot-4 receiver finished rated as a top 100 recruit by 247Sports, and he should be able to help OU immediately, though the receiver rotation was small last year and Oklahoma kept most of its freshmen off the field.

Still, Venables labeled Petit a “freakzoid”, and Nagy was incredibly excited by the addition.

“We chased him pretty hard,” Nagy said. “He was one of my favorite players when I got here in March that was currently on the board.”

DE Jake Kreul

Jake Kreul makes a tackle during a game for IMG Academy. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Kreul was a major defensive target who picked Oklahoma before the Sooners started to stack wins in 2025.

The lightning-fast edge rusher finished as the No. 53-overall prospect in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, though his first objective on campus will be to fill out his frame and add weight.

“Jake has got some special stuff,” Nagy said. “When you talk about Jake and talk about how hard he works, people want to pigeonhole him as a try-hard guy, but he’s not that at all. He’s shot out of a cannon.”

As expansive as Venables’ defensive playbook is, the OU coach shouldn’t have much trouble finding a role for Kreul as a true freshman, even if it isn’t major, to help the defense in obvious passing situations.

“He's incredibly natural, his instincts, his get off, his first step… his hand combat skills,” Venables said. “He understands the offensive line, protection and techniques. He understands the offensive lineman as much as he does his own craft, which I think has taken his game to another level. That's what the really great ones do.”

Read More Oklahoma Football

RB Jonathan Hatton Jr.

Running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and Oklahoma circled each other for a while before the Sooners finally earned his signature.

Hatton has the natural ability to step right in and compete with Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock for carries.

The consensus 4-star recruit rushed for 1,359 yards and 17 touchdowns on 171 carries as a senior, and he has the all-around skills to stay on the field as a three-down back.

“Jonathan comes from one of the best programs in the entire country, at Cibolo Steele High School,” Venables said. “Had a fantastic senior year. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s 6-2, he’s 220 plus pounds and he can fly.

“He’s got great instincts, got great ball skills, he’s a great human being. Real excited to get him back in that group.”