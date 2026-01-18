Which Transfer Portal Departures Will Affect Oklahoma Most in 2026?

NORMAN — After the transfer portal window closed Friday, the dust is starting to settle from a busy portal season for Oklahoma.

The Sooners revamped their tight end room, added a key linebacker from a 2026 opponent, and beefed up their depth on the offensive line, among other additions.

But what did Oklahoma lose?

Here’s a position-by-position look at the Sooners’ portal departures and the impact those absences will have on the OU roster.

Quarterback

Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

While the Sooners certainly hoped they didn’t need Hawkins for anything other than mop-up duty in 2026 with the return of John Mateer, Hawkins’ departure certainly leaves a hole in the quarterback depth.

Should they need to dip into their reserves in 2026, it appears their most likely options will be Whitt Newbauer, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Mercer last offseason and played extremely limited snaps as the third-strong quarterback in 2025, and Bowe Bentley, the freshman signee who the Sooners are high on, but figures to need at least some time to develop into a legitimate starting QB option in the SEC.

Running Back

Jovantae Barnes, Kentucky; Taylor Tatum, Michigan

The Sooners will see plenty of familiar faces in 2026m including both of their transfer running backs.

Both had their moments at OU, but Barnes was passed up by Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock on the depth chart this season and Tatum, the former five-star recruit, struggled to stay healthy (and sometimes struggled to hold onto the ball as a freshman).

Oklahoma feels good about Robinson’s and Blaylock’s potential in the backfield, so the impact of these two departures might mostly be felt when they face the pair — Tatum on Sept. 12 in Ann Arbor and Barnes on Oct. 17 in Norman.

The Wolverines lost Justice Haynes, who ran for 125 yards against the Sooners in 2025, to Georgia Tech, but return Jordan Marshall, added Tatum and brought in five-star Savion Hiter in the 2026 class.

Still, Tatum figures to be in the mix on some level for Michigan next season.

Barnes’ role with the Wildcats is likely to be bigger.

He ran for just 45 yards on 19 carries last season for Oklahoma, but Barnes flashed plenty of talent during his time with the Sooners, rushing for 1,281 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons.

As long as he stays healthy, there’s a good chance the former Sooner is starting for the Wildcats when they visit Norman.

Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) carries the ball during a college football game between OU and Michigan at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-13. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receivers

KJ Daniels, UAB; Ivan Carreon, TBD; Javonnie Gibson, Cincinnati; Jayden Gibson, South Carolina; Zion Kearney, TBD; Josiah Martin, North Texas; Zion Ragins, Mississippi State

While the sheer numbers jump out, there’s not exactly a ton of production loss here.

The seven transferring players combined for just 22 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown last season — almost all of that from Javonnie Gibson.

But Gibson’s offseason leg injury delayed his development, and when he returned — though he did show flashes — he never became a consistent weapon.

He certainly has a chance to make an impact for the Bearcats.

Jayden Gibson looked like a breakout candidate for 2024 after having 14 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns the season before, but an injury ended his junior season before it began and then he eventually left the team last season.

If Gibson can get and stay healthy, he’s got a chance to be a significant weapon for the Gamecocks, who visit Norman on Oct. 31.

After seeing playing time as freshmen, none of Carreon, Kearney, or Ragins produced much in 2026.

Daniels and Martin didn’t see action last season and neither departure was particularly surprising.

Tight Ends

Kaden Helms, Minnesota; Carson Kent, Pitt

Another area where an overhaul wasn’t a surprise, especially with the now-official hiring of Jason Witten to coach the group following Joe Jon Finley’s firing.

The group will look completely different next season with Jaren Kanak’s and Will Huggins’ eligibility up and the two players transferring out.

Kent had just three catches for 26 yards last season after transferring from Kennesaw State.

Helms was snakebitten by injuries during his time with the Sooners, and totalled just eight catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

If he can stay healthy, Helms still has a chance to be plenty productive.

Offensive Line

Isaiah Autry-Dent, Mississippi State; Luke Baklenko, Arizona State; Troy Everett, Ole Miss; Logan Howland, Virginia Tech; Jacob Sexton, Oklahoma State; Jake Taylor, Iowa State

The numbers certainly stand out here but none of the departures were particularly surprising.

Everett, Howland, Sexton and Taylor combined to start 39 games during their time with the Sooners.

Everett and Sexton were the most productive, but both struggled to stay healthy and both were lost for the season due to injuries following the 2025 opener.

Everett was supplanted by Jake Maikkula and with Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje emerging, it was hard to see a significant role for Sexton or Howland moving forward.

Neither Taylor nor Dent played in 2025, while Baklenko was a reserve but figured to remain in that role in 2026.

Defensive Line

Markus Strong, Clemson

With plenty of playing time opening up with the departures of Gracen Halton, Marvin Jones Jr., R Mason Thomas, and Damonic Williams to the next level, the Sooners did a solid job of holding onto their talent from what were the deepest position groups on the team last year.

Strong’s departure might’ve been a bit surprising after he played in 11 games last season, but he had just seven tackles and one sack and with Jayden Jackson and David Stone returning in the interior of the line, Strong’s role might not have grown much.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Markus Strong (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebackers

Kobie McKinzie, Northwestern; Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

These two might’ve been the most surprising departures on paper for the Sooners.

McKinzie started 10 games over the past two seasons and played 42 total, and became one of the most significant leaders on a defense that was among the country’s best.

But his playing time dipped significantly after a mid-season injury opened the door for Owen Heinecke to blossom, and with the possibility of Heinecke’s return and the Sooners’ looking to add in the portal, McKinzie decided to seek greener pastures.

Omosigho looked to be a significant weapon after playing 12 games with 50 tackles (fifth on the team), two sacks and three pass breakups in 2025.

Defensive Backs

Kendel Dolby, Mississippi State; Maliek Hawkins, West Virginia; Jaydan Hardy, Colorado; Devon Jordan, Baylor; Marcus Wimberly, Utah; Gentry Williams, Georgia

This is perhaps the area where the Sooners suffered their most impactful losses overall.

Devon Jordan and Jaydan Hardy each seemed to have a chance to continue to blossom in 2026 after their roles increased last season.

But with Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen returning as the expected starters at cornerback in 2026, Jordan seemed destined to be a reserve once again after playing 25 games with 17 tackles and a sack over the last two seasons.

Hardy had an interception and a forced fumble this season but seemed even more limited with depth ahead of him with Peyton Bowen, Reggie Powers III and Michael Boganowski returning at safety among others.

Williams’ talent is undeniable but he needed a change of scenery after battling injuries and illness during his time at Oklahoma.

The cornerback was limited to just six games in 2025, starting five of the first seven games before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending injury against South Carolina.

It was the second consecutive season where Williams had missed significant time due to injury.

Dolby proved to be a valuable piece, but his season was cut short in 2024 and then by the time he returned last season, his role had diminished with Kendal Daniels taking over at cheetah and a crowded cornerback room.

Maliek Hawkins appeared in just one game this season, while Wimberly did not play as freshmen.