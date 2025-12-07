Five Most Impactful Players During Oklahoma's 'Red November'

NORMAN — Before the season, Oklahoma’s November schedule looked daunting.

And though a couple of the games had a bit less bite than they might’ve appeared early in the season, it was still as tough of a closing stretch as there was in college football.

The Sooners rose to the occasion, with road wins over Tennessee and Alabama and home victories over Missouri and LSU.

With the victories, OU is almost certainly heading to the College Football Playoff when the field is announced Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ five most impactful players during their November run (in alphabetical order):

Eli Bowen, Cornerback

Bowen and his brother came up huge during the closing run.

The younger of the two had the flashiest play, an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown against Alabama that put the Sooners up 10-0 late in the first quarter.

Bowen also had an interception against Missouri, sealing the game with his pick in the final minute.

Peyton Bowen, Safety

Bowen had interceptions against Tennessee and LSU.

Against the Volunteers, he picked off Joey Aguilar late in the second quarter and returned it 37 yards to the OU 41, helping set up Tate Sandell’s 51-yard field goal that put the Sooners ahead 13-10.

His interception against LSU might’ve been even bigger.

Just after John Mateer was intercepted in the first quarter, then made a touchdown-saving tackle at the OU 4, Bowen picked off Michael Van Buren Jr. in the end zone.

The Sooners wound up having to punt the ball away on the drive but keeping the Tigers without a score there was huge.

Bowen also blocked a field goal in the second quarter against Missouri, with OU trailing 3-0.

Moments later, Isaiah Sategna’s 87-yard touchdown reception but the Sooners on top.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) closes in to make a hit on Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Oklahoma defeated Alabama 23-21. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Gracen Halton, Defensive Tackle

There were plenty of candidates among the defensive line — R Mason Thomas had the incredible fumble return against Tennessee, but was hurt on the play and didn’t play again the rest of the regular season, and Taylor Wein was excellent during the month helping the Sooners not skip a beat without Thomas. But Halton’s disruption stood out among the group.

The stats don’t do justice to how good Halton was during the month, but his 82.8 PFF grade against LSU gives plenty of insight into his value during the month.

Tate Sandell, Kicker

Sandell might be the Sooners’ Most Valuable Player for the season, and certainly showed his worth during November.

He went 9 for 9 on field goals and 9 for 9 on extra points. Four of Sandell’s field goals during the month came from more than 50 yards.

Sandell was particular impactful against Tennessee, when he hit three second-quarter field goals — two longer than 50 yards — to send OU into the half with a 16-10 lead.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Sandell didn’t become the Sooners’ first Lou Groza Award winner after making 23 consecutive field-goal tries after his first try of the season missed and going 32 of 32 on extra points.

Isaiah Sategna, Wide Receiver

Sategna separated himself as the Sooners’ top receiver well before November, with big games against Auburn and Ole Miss in particular.

But Sategna took things to another level in the season’s final month, with a combined 22 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns during the month.

Sategna’s 87-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against Missouri was huge, as was his 42-yard punt return against Alabama.

Other Candidates

Owen Heinecke, Grayson Miller, Febechi Nwaiwu, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Robert Spears-Jennings, Taylor Wein