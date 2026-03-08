How Many Oklahoma Players Will be Selected in 2026 NFL Draft?

Just over a month remains until several players from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad hope to hear their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23-25. Ten players from OU’s 2025 team recently competed at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, hoping to impress professional scouts and executives before draft day.

It’s hard to predict how many Sooners will be taken this year.

For a player to be invited, he must have at least a decent shot at getting drafted. But there are also more combine invites (319) than draft picks (257), and a healthy number of non-invited players across the nation will be selected, too.

Still, there will certainly be more than there were in 2025, as linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. were the only two players who finished their college careers at OU to hear their names called.

Definitely will be picked

DE R Mason Thomas, DT Gracen Halton, WR Deion Burks, DB Robert Spears-Jennings

R Mason Thomas is a no-doubt selection. He could be picked in the first round, but perhaps it’s more likely that he slides to Round 2. Thomas is the No. 47 prospect in Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) NFL Draft Big Board after he combined for 22 tackles for loss in the last two seasons.

Gracen Halton’s stellar combine might have taken him from a Day 3 pick to a Day 2 pick. The defensive tackle led his position group by two and a half inches in the vertical jump (36.5”) and placed third in the broad jump and the 40-yard dash.

Halton, the No. 80 prospect on PFF’s Big Board, had a career season in 2025, registering career highs in tackles (33) and tackles for loss (7).

Deion Burks finished third at the combine with a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. Burks was already a sure-thing to be selected, and he only raised his stock in Indianapolis. The wideout caught 57 passes for 620 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 after appearing in only five games in 2024, his first year in Norman.

Robert Spears-Jennings’ 40-yard dash time was slower than Burks’ by only .02 seconds, as he finished in 4.32 seconds. That time ranked second among combine-invited safeties. Spears-Jennings is the No. 201 draft prospect, per PFF, and recorded 59 tackles in 2025.

Likely will be picked

RB Jaydn Ott, DT Damonic Williams, LB Kendal Daniels, LB Owen Heinecke

Yes, you read this correctly — Jaydn Ott will probably be selected.

One of the 32 NFL general managers will likely take a chance on the one-year Sooner running back who ran for only 68 yards in 2025. Ott is No. 148 in PFF’s rankings, and his 5-11, 208-pound frame is impressive for a running back.

Ott didn’t do much for Oklahoma — but the other three in this category did.

Kendal Daniels did nothing but bolster his draft stock in 2025, as he finished his lone season in Norman with 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three pass breakups. Damonic Williams went for 63 tackles in two seasons at OU after beginning his college career at TCU. And Owen Heinecke, a former college lacrosse player, broke out for the Sooners in 2025 with 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

More likely than not, those three of those defensive players will be selected, and deservedly so.

Could be picked

OL Febechi Nwaiwu, DE Marvin Jones Jr., TE Jaren Kanak

Offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and tight end Jaren Kanak are all ranked lower than 270 on the PFF Big Board.

Even though the site doesn’t rank any of them as top-257 players, a team could still take a chance on any of them in the late rounds.

Nwaiwu, once a walk-on, was one of college football’s best pass-blockers in 2025 despite being undersized. He is also someone versatile enough to play either guard or tackle.

Jones wasn’t particularly valuable during his stops at Georgia and Florida State, but he was impactful at OU in 2025. He ended his only season in Norman with 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

And Kanak only has one season of offensive film, but there is plenty for scouts to look at, as he caught 44 passes for 533 yards. Plus, his 4.52-second 40-yard dash time is impressive considering his 6-2, 234-pound frame.