Florida State Transfer QB Chubba Purdy Provides Intriguing Option for Oklahoma

After playing sparingly in his first two seasons with the Seminoles, the 2019 4-star prospect elected to hit the transfer portal.

In the wake of Spencer Rattler’s departure to South Carolina and Caleb Williams’ seemingly imminent move elsewhere, Oklahoma found itself in a precarious position when it comes to the quarterback room.

Previous head coach Lincoln Riley did not put an emphasis on the 2020 or 2022 quarterback classes, so with the 2019 and 2021 signalcallers on the way out, the Sooners desperately needed to replenish.

So far, OU has brought in UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel to likely be the starter in 2022 and is looking to make more additions around him.

Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy is one that Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby have their eye on, offering him earlier this week and then bringing him in for a visit shortly thereafter.

Purdy, the younger brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, was the No. 7 rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class when he signed with the Seminoles.

For reference, that was 11 spots higher than former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris — who is now with TCU.

But, in two seasons in Tallahassee, Purdy played sparingly, appearing in only four games.

In his limited action, he completed 32-of-58 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran for 62 yards on 20 attempts.

How Purdy would fit in Norman largely depends on who else the Sooners might potentially bring in with him, but it seems reasonable to expect him to have a legitimate shot at the starting job quickly.

Entering his third college football season, he is someone who likely feels ready to take over the reins at a major program.

Purdy would certainly have his work cut out for him in beating out the veteran Gabriel, who has a previous relationship with Lebby, but it’s likely Venables would give him that shot.

Chubba Purdy Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Then, after Gabriel’s time in Norman eventually came to a close (he has three years eligibility if he wants it), the job would seemingly fall between Purdy and incoming 2022 freshman Nick Evers.

Between the COVID-19 exemption season and a redshirt year, Purdy still has all of his eligibility, so time is on his side right now.

What is clear in Venables' and Lebby’s strategy is that they are pro-competition when it comes to the starting quarterback, with the job not simply being handed to players they bring in.

With USC transfer Jaxson Dart also in the running to come to Norman, the quarterback room could go from barren to jam-packed very quickly.

From there, it is a “let the best man win” approach for who gets the snaps.

Purdy is perhaps the most intriguing option of all as someone with loads of upside, but is far more unproven than Gabriel or even potentially Dart.

The Arizona native is expected to visit other schools — Nebraska is reportedly scheduled for this weekend —before reaching a decision in the coming days.