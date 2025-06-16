Former Oklahoma 5-star Defensive Lineman Not Worried About Pressure, Expectations
Entering his third year at OU, Adepoju Adebawore is still trying to reach his 5-star expectations.
A defensive lineman from Kansas City, Adebawore was the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2023, per Rivals.
Adebawore has played in 23 games for the Sooners over two seasons, logging zero starts.
Even as a former consensus 5-star prospect with time to reach his lofty expectations, Adebawore sees himself on the same level as everyone else playing at the college level.
“There is pressure, but I try not to really think about it,” Adebawore said. “At the end of the day, when I got to college, being highly recruited, I knew either way I had to re-prove myself. It’s a reset. Yes, you have pressure, but just be you at the end of the day.”
Adebawore played on just 124 snaps in 2024, almost half of his snap total from his freshman season in 2023.
He suffered an ankle injury early in the season, affecting his playing time throughout the year and missing the Sooners’ games against Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama.
The defensive lineman called the rehabilitation process tough.
“Anyone who goes through any type of injuries, it’s always going to be difficult going through it, and the aftermath of just trying to bounce back,” Adebawore said. “But the Good Lord has me, and I just try to believe in that every single day.”
Adebawore said his support system of teammates, coaches and family members helped him as he fought the injury.
He also said the process made him mentally stronger when he took the field for spring ball.
“Just every time I come onto the field, just coming with a mindset of hunger, ready to attack anything and not really comparing myself but being the best me I could be every single time I come out here,” Adebawore said.
In 23 games, Adebawore has logged 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
His high school numbers aren’t flashy — but there’s a reason he was highly ranked out of high school.
Adebawore posted 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a junior at North Kansas City High School and earned 2022 Under Armour All-American honors. He was a consensus top-25 recruit in the Class of 2023 and the No. 1 player from Missouri by all major recruiting networks.
Those around Adebawore still believe that he can reach a similar level of stardom at the college level.
“Get him healthy, he’s going to be a player to watch out for this upcoming year,” defensive end R Mason Thomas said.
OU coach Brent Venables added, “He’s healthy, is able to keep his weight up and is playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
In addition to becoming mentally stronger, Adebawore made it a goal to gain weight.
The defensive lineman entered the 2024 season at 250 pounds; he’s now roughly 265 pounds.
“I know if I want to be a really good, top D-lineman, I have to be heavy,” Adebawore said. “I have to be able to hang.”
Adebawore hasn’t yet reached his full potential — but the rising junior is confident that he’s on the path to doing so.
“I think I’ve been stacking games, elevating my game a bit, getting more comfortable every single year,” Adebawore said. “Just going to keep on stacking. Overall, it’s been good.”