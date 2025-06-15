Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts 4-star RB on Official Visit, Extends New Offers
With two Brent Venables Football Camps at Everest Training Center this week, Oklahoma’s staff was hard at work looking for gems in the upcoming recruiting classes.
Here is the latest OU football recruiting news:
4-star running back takes official visit
With so many prospects unofficially visiting Norman for the camps, only one recruit came on an official visit — that was Class of 2026 running back DeZephen Walker.
Walker, from Peculiar, MO, is graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals, On3 and ESPN, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star. He stands 5-11 and weighs 190 pounds and is ranked the No. 18 running back prospect in the class by Rivals.
According to MaxPreps, Walker rushed for 957 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Raymore-Peculiar High School in 2024, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Walker has received plenty of other high-profile offers, including Nebraska, Notre Dame, Georgia and Texas A&M.
The running back recruit officially visited Kansas in April and did the same at Kansas State last week. According to 247Sports, he will visit Nebraska next week.
Oklahoma is one of Walker’s more recent offers, as the Sooners extended the offer on May 9. The only other school to offer him since then is Washington State, which did so on May 15.
Several prospects earn OU offers
Many prospects received offers from the Sooners as a result of strong camp performances.
One of them is Gabriel Osborne Jr., a Class of 2027 athlete from Mustang, OK.
Osborne primarily played defensive back for Putnam City High School in 2024, finishing his sophomore season with 35 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Osborne is unranked by major recruiting services, but the 6-2, 170-pound athlete has earned offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas State, Baylor and Tulsa.
He spent his first two years of high school at Putnam City, but he’ll play for Mustang High School in 2025, alongside OU Class of 2026 quarterback commit Jaden O’Neal, who also attended Friday’s camp.
After the Sooners missed out on Norman North High School wide receiver prospect Mason James — who chose Washington in favor of the Sooners on Thursday — they offered NNHS tight end Ben Kolar on Friday.
Kolar, a 2027 prospect, attended Friday’s camp and announced his offer on X (formerly Twitter).
Though Kolar is unranked, he has received offers from Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech and Arizona State.
Kolar is the younger brother of Charlie Kolar, who plays tight end for the Baltimore Ravens. His other brother, John Kolar, played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2015-2018 before spending his final year (2019) at Iowa State.
Another 2027 prospect, Colton McComb, announced his offer after Friday’s camp.
McComb hails from Edmond, OK. The Sooners are only the second program to offer McComb, following Tulane.
As a sophomore at Edmond Memorial High School in 2024, McComb logged 102 total tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interceptions.
Class of 2028 linebacker Kaiden Buchanan also attended Friday’s camp and got an offer.
Buchanan is a 6-1, 225-pound player from Tupelo, MS. Major recruiting services haven’t unveiled their 2028 prospect rankings yet, but Buchanan has already received offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama and others.
OU offered another linebacker from the 2028 class on the same day in Jay Schell.
Listed at 6-3 and 212 pounds, Schell is from Rabun Gap, GA. OU is the third SEC school to offer him, as Texas A&M and Tennessee did so earlier in the month.
Brayden Parks, a 2027 defensive tackle, didn’t attend OU’s camps last week but still picked up an offer on Saturday.
Rivals has Parks ranked as the No. 132 overall player in the Class of 2027 player rankings. He has earned offers from Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame and others.
Parks attended Ohio State’s camp on Thursday.