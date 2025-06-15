Next Man Up: Oklahoma's Defensive Line Will Lean on Youth Without Ethan Downs
The emergence of R Mason Thomas last year paired nicely with the steady presence of Ethan Downs on the other end of Oklahoma’s defensive line.
And while Thomas will be back in 2025 to terrorize SEC quarterbacks, the Sooners will have to replace Downs’ work, especially to set the edge and stop the run.
Downs played 496 snaps lack year per Pro Football Focus, which ranked sixth on the defense and second amongst defensive lineman behind Thomas’ 529 snaps.
The Weatherford, OK, product totaled 29 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks, and Downs also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and tipped a pair of passes.
Downs started 37 games over the last three years, and he’s been a constant along the defensive line under Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.
The Sooners have a pair of incredibly athletic options who studied under Downs last year waiting for a larger role, but for different reasons, they didn’t see too much of the field in 2024.
Adepoju Adebawore, a former 5-star recruit, had the start of his season derailed by a fluke ankle injury in 2024.
He sustained an injury during a walkthrough, which meant he had a slow start instead of building immediately on his freshman season.
Adebawore logged three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries as a freshman in 2023, but he was only able to follow that up with 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack last year, and he played just 119 snaps.
He was able to enter winter workouts feeling much more like himself, and Adebawore said he had gained 15 pounds from the end of last season to the end of March.
Adebawore hopes that extra mass will allow him to continue to take steps forward, as he feels more and more comfortable in the defense now than he ever has before.
“I’ve improved my knowledge of the game, awareness, situationally, physicality—all of the above when it comes to D-line play,” Adebawore said. “… (I’m) stronger, faster… It’s easier to shed a block. It’s easier to get knock back.”
Another piece who hopes to pair with Adebawore in Downs’ absence is redshirt freshman Danny Okoye.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher from Tulsa played in just two games last year, but is one of the fastest linemen on Oklahoma’s roster.
"Danny's a beast,” Thomas said. “He's always been athletic, but for him to get the calls and the plays down, know what he's doing, he's gonna be an even better player."
Redshirt sophomore Taylor Wein also turned heads during spring practice after the 6-foot-4, 269-pounder played in 12 games a year ago.
OU also hit the portal to bring in some experience to help offset the loss of Downs.
Marvin Jones Jr. transferred to Norman after stops at Georgia and Florida State throughout his career.
Jones initially committed to the Bulldogs as a 5-star recruit as rated by 247Sports, and he has 41 career tackles and five sacks in 36 career appearances.
"I love that guy,” Thomas said.
The Sooners have plenty of options opposite of Thomas, and when paired with the interior of Oklahoma’s offensive line, OU’s front should be formidable again in 2025.