Former Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Left ‘Really Good’ Foundation for OU’s Edge Rushers

Oklahoma’s defense will look to remain one of college football’s best in 2026 — and the unit will attempt to do so without its biggest star.

Edge rusher R Mason Thomas played his final college football game on Dec. 19, 2025, when the Sooners lost 34-24 to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Thomas, who spent all four years of his college career at OU, in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Though Thomas is no longer present on OU’s defensive line, his impact on the unit sets it up for further success.

“R Mason left a really good foundation for us,” OU defensive end Taylor Wein said at SEC Media Days in Tampa, FL, on Monday.

Thomas appeared in 42 games and started 20 over his four years in Norman. His breakout season came in 2024, when he logged 23 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries en route to earning Second Team All-SEC honors.

The edge rusher missed three games due to an injury as a senior in 2026, but he was similarly impactful. Thomas finished the year with 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble returned for a touchdown, and he was a First Team All-SEC selection.

Thomas never started a game until his junior year. He’s a perfect example of someone who made the most of a reserve role and eventually flourished as a starter.

And by the time he was an upperclassman, Thomas prioritized mentoring OU’s younger edge rushers.

“Being able to pour into the young guys is huge, and R Mason did a really good job,” Wein said. “He was a really good example of what the University of Oklahoma should look like.”

One of those players who Thomas took under his wing was Wein — and he has followed a similar career arc to his older counterpart.

Wein made one appearance as a true freshman in 2023 before appearing in 12 games as a backup in 2024. The 6-4, 270-pound defensive end became a star in 2025 and led Oklahoma with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Wein, now an established player on the edge, is doing his part to set an example for the Sooners’ younger defensive linemen — just like Thomas did.

“I’m trying to pour into the young guys. Like, ‘OK, I have some experience, let me help you guys and show you how it’s done,’” Wein said. “I’ve been the last, and I’ve paved my way to being one of the first guys. I know what that feeling’s like.”

Although Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. are now competing for roster spots at the professional level, the Sooners have several edge rushers who could break out in 2026.

Adepoju Adebawore, a former 5-star recruit, is entering his senior season, and he is coming off his best college campaign yet. Danny Okoye will be a redshirt sophomore, and he notched two sacks in 2025. Others in the position group include Kenny Ozowalu, Jake Kreul and Wyatt Gilmore.

Throughout his Oklahoma career, Thomas was known for his game-altering plays. In 2025 alone, he logged the game-winning sack for a safety against Auburn and returned a fumble for a 71-yard touchdown against Tennessee.

In addition to how Thomas mentored underclassmen, the edge rusher led by his actions and his ability to make big plays in crunch time.

“R Mason taught us many things, especially on the field, when it came to how to play and also how to capitalize in big moments,” Wein said.

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