Oklahoma DE Taylor Wein Identifies the Next Breakout Star for OU's Defense

Last year, defensive end R Mason Thomas singled out Taylor Wein as Oklahoma's next breakout star on the defensive side of the ball.

Thomas was on the money, as Wein finished the year with 39 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks, which earned All-SEC Second Team recognition by the league's coaches.

Wein represented the Sooners this year at SEC Media Days, and when asked who is primed to break out in 2026, he named another member of OU's defensive line.

"I think you look up and down, Adepoju Adebawore has played consistent ball," Wein said about the senior defensive end. "I live with him and I know his goals and his mindset has changed and he's ready."

Adebawore played 183 snaps on defense as a true freshman in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, and he recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

His sophomore campaign got off to a tough start. He injured his ankle in the late stages of fall camp, and as a result, he struggled to make an impact early. He only played 116 snaps on defense, finishing with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

As a junior, Adebawore found a role as a reliable edge setter at defensive end. He logged 275 snaps on defense, finishing with 17 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. His biggest month of the year came after Thomas went down in the Tennessee game. Adebawore stepped up in the defensive end rotation and helped the Sooners stay perfect in November to return to the College Football Playoff.

"We expect a lot out of PJ and he expects even more out of himself," Wein said.

Adebawore got another boost over the offseason.

The NCAA's new eligibility rules will allow Adebawore to play an additional year of college football in 2027 if he does not enter the NFL Draft at the end of the season.

He will battle with Danny Okoye for time across from Wein, but OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has proven he will play a large rotation if those snaps are earned on the practice field.

Adebawore has the opportunity to cement himself as a key piece on the Sooners' defensive line in 2026, and the experience gained could help Oklahoma in the trenches next year, too.

"We're excited to see him put it together," Wein said. "We know he's going to do a great job for us."