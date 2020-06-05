Former Sooner Ryan Jones Lands at ECU

Ryan Jones against Army in 2018. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma linebacker Ryan Jones has picked a place to land: East Carolina.

He announced his decision on Twitter Friday. Jones entered the transfer portal in January.

Jones is a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility at ECU, beginning in 2020.

As a third-year sophomore from Charlotte, N.C., Jones played in seven games for the Sooners last season after a promising redshirt freshman year in 2018.

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Jones played in 11 games and made three starts under Mike Stoops and Ruffin McNeill, but had a more difficult time finding playing time last year under Alex Grinch.

His first career start came against Army in 2018, when he had a career-high eight tackles.

Jones came to OU as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and Scout, and a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. The versatile Jones was the No. 50 athlete in the country by 247 Sports and the No. 2 player in North Carolina by ESPN.

He chose OU over Clemson, Florida, North Carolina and others.

In an article published by 247 Sports, Jones was quoted as saying the Pirates and coach Mike Houston will give him an opportunity to play offense as a tight end/slot receiver.

As a high school junior at Mallard Creek High School, Jones caught 23 passes for 679 yards and seven touchdowns, and during his senior season he had 31 catches for 541 yards and seven TDs.

"The fact that it's back in my home state where my parents can come watch every game against just like it was in high school really made ECU a no-brainer for me," Jones said.

