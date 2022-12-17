Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma QB Names Transfer Destination

Nick Evers left the Sooners on Dec. 3, and on Saturday he revealed where he'll be playing college football next.

Nick Evers has landed.

The former Oklahoma 4-star recruit, who got six snaps as a true freshman in 2022, announced Saturday he'll continue his college career at the University of Wisconsin.

Evers announced on Dec. 14 that he had visited the Badgers, and then finalized his decision over the weekend. The announcement was made by On3 recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett.

Evers got minimal action as the Sooners' fourth quarterback this season, playing behind starter Dillon Gabriel, backup Davis Beville and junior college transfer General Booty. When Gabriel was hurt, Beville was ineffective and Booty couldn't play against Texas, it was Evers who came in and finished the game. 

After the OU coaching staff tried to counter with variations of the wildcat formation by letting Brayden Willis, Eric Gray and others take direct snaps, Evers entered late and threw one incomplete pass and handed off five times.

Evers was a 4-star recruit at Flower Mound, TX, and was Brent Venables' first quarterback signee. He had been committed to Florida, but when the Gators fired Dan Mullen, Evers got a visit from Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and flipped to the Sooners.

He'll have four years of eligibility left.

