Former Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk is Headed to the ACC
Gavin Sawchuk has found a new home.
The former Oklahoma running back signed with Florida State, the program announced on Sunday.
Sawchuk entered the transfer portal after going through spring ball in Norman, and he played three years for the Sooners.
He was unable to carve out a large role as a redshirt freshman due to injuries early in the year, but he burst onto the scene in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State alongside fellow freshman back Jovantae Barnes.
Sawchuk carried the ball 15 times for 100 yards and a score against the Seminoles.
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, it took Sawchuk time to get rolling.
He truly emerged against Oklahoma State, where he rushed for 111 yards and a score on 13 carries.
The Bedlam performance started a five game streak of rushing for over 100 yards to end the year.
In total, Sawchuk played in 12 games in 2023, finishing with 744 yards and nine scores on the ground on 120 carries, and he also added 14 receptions for 94 yards.
Sawchuk was unable to build on that season a year ago.
Running behind an awful offensive line, Sawchuk totaled just 128 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries.
He was surpassed by Barnes, freshman Taylor Tatum and eventually freshman Xavier Robinson in the running back rotation by season’s end.
Oklahoma’s acquisition of California running back Jaydn Ott in the spring transfer portal window appears to have been the tipping point in the decision for Sawchuk to head for the portal.
At Florida State, the Littleton, CO, product will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Alongside Ott, Barnes, Tatum and Robinson all return for the Sooners, and DeMarco Murray also added freshman Tory Blaylock to the position group.
Sam Franklin also transferred out from OU’s running back room this spring.