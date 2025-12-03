Reflecting on Oklahoma’s 2025 Recruiting Class One Year Later

As Oklahoma prepares to welcome part of its 2026 recruiting class on Early National Signing Day, it’s worth looking back on how many players from the Class of 2025 have already made an impact for the Sooners.

Last year, OU signed 18 players. 247Sports ranked the Sooners’ 2025 class No. 17 nationally and graded seven of its signees as 4-star prospects or better.

Here is how the class has fared thus far:

Best offensive performer

OL Michael Fasusi

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi was Oklahoma’s lone 5-star recruit in the 2025 class, and he has already been a key contributor.

Fasusi, from Lewisville, TX, played 600 offensive snaps in 10 games in his first regular season at OU.

His Pro Football Focus (PFF) overall offensive grade of 67.3 ranks ninth on the Sooners’ roster for 2025. Fasusi also has the team’s best run-blocking grade — 73.1 — among offensive linemen.

Fasusi was a consensus top-10 recruit out of high school and chose Oklahoma over offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri. With a 6-5, 309-pound frame, Fasusi has already been a valuable piece to the Sooners’ offensive line.

Best defensive performer

DB Courtland Guillory

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Defensively, Courtland Guillory has seen a similarly high level of usage.

The cornerback — from Spring, TX — appeared in all 12 of OU’s regular-season games and played 585 snaps. Guillory has registered 39 tackles and six pass breakups during his first season of college football. His PFF coverage grade of 78.1 is Oklahoma’s second best, trailing only junior safety Peyton Bowen.

Rivals and 247Sports graded Guillory as a 4-star recruit, while ESPN and On3 had him as a 3-star. Early into his time in the Sooners’ secondary, it appears that they struck gold when they signed him last year.

Biggest surprise

RB Tory Blaylock

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

It’s not surprising that Tory Blaylock has been effective.

Blaylock was a consensus 4-star prospect that rushed for nearly 1,300 yards as a high-school senior. Nearly every major program pursued him, as he chose OU over Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas.

The freshman running back’s high volume of carries, however, has been somewhat unexpected.

Blaylock finished the regular season as Oklahoma’s leading rusher, logging 444 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries. He also caught eight passes for 41 yards.

The running back — who has played in every game in 2025 — has OU’s third-best PFF offensive grade (69.8) for players that have appeared on more than 100 snaps.

Blaylock’s production has decreased in the back half of the season, as he has fought through a shoulder injury. Still, he has been impressive in his 12-game sample size.

Others who have seen game action

Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Plenty of other true freshmen have played meaningful snaps in 2025.

Offensive guard Ryan Fodje was another major pickup for the Sooners’ line on signing day last year, and he has played 357 snaps this season. Fodje has been particularly valuable on passing plays, as he currently boasts a 66.9 pass-blocking grade.

Wide receiver Elijah Thomas has been a key special teams player for OU in his first year, appearing in every regular-season game. He took snaps at wide receiver in four games, though he caught only one pass for five yards (against Temple) in those appearances.

Defensive back Omarion Robinson played in OU’s early-season games against Illinois State, Temple and Kent State before not appearing again until the Tennessee game on Nov. 1. He combined for 11 snaps in the Sooners’ wins over Tennessee and Missouri and assisted on a tackle against the Tigers.

Other former Class of 2025 signees who have logged snaps this year include defensive linemen Alex Shieldnight and Trent Wilson, quarterback Jett Niu, defensive backs Trystan Haynes and Maliek Hawkins, wide receiver Manny Choice and linebacker Marcus James.