Former Oklahoma RB Seth McGowan Commits to New Mexico State
On Thursday afternoon, former Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan announced his commitment to New Mexico State.
If McGowan suits up for the Aggies this fall, it will be his first game at the NCAA level since his brief stint with the Sooners ended more than three years ago.
McGowan played for the Sooners in 2020 before being arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2021. McGowan and two other members of the OU football team (Trejan Bridges and Mikey Henderson) allegedly robbed a man who refused to sell McGowan marijuana in April of that year.
The Mesquite, TX, product pleaded guilty to larceny of a person at nighttime in December of 2023 while the other charges against McGowan were dismissed.
As a result, McGowan will attend Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholic Anonymous meetings three times each week for a year in addition to a substance abuse follow up and evaluation for the same time period. The former Sooner tailback will also have to complete 60 hours of community service, pay $250 to a victims compensation fund and pay an additional $200 dollars after being fined by a Cleveland County District Judge.
McGowan spent the 2023 season at Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS, where he appeared in six games, recording 39 carries for 125 yards and four touchdowns. As a true freshman at OU in 2020, the talented ballcarrier tallied 571 total yards and four touchdowns in just 71 touches.
McGowan was a 4-star prospect coming out of Poteet High School, ranked the No. 134 overall prospect and No. 14 running back in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.