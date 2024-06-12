OU Basketball: Oklahoma's Opponents for 2024-25 SEC/ACC Challenge Revealed
On Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma announced its matchups for next season's SEC/ACC Challenge contests.
The SEC/ACC Challenge is an intraconference clash on the hardwood between the SEC and ACC, with mens and womens basketball teams from each conference set to square off in early December. 2024 will mark the Sooners first year competing in the SEC and representing the conference in the event.
Porter Moser and his squad will meet Georgia Tech at the Lloyd Noble Center on Dec. 3 for an intriguing matchup against the Yellow Jackets. Players on both sides of the court will take the court against their former team, as former Georgia Tech transfer Jalon Moore stars for OU and former Oklahoma point guard Javian McCollum begins his career in Atlanta.
Moore spent two years with the Yellow Jackets before joining the Sooners through the transfer portal last summer.
After averaging 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 41% from 3-point range, Moore entered the NBA Draft, but eventually removed his name and elected to come back to Norman for his senior year.
On the other sideline, McCollum transferred to Georgia Tech from Oklahoma following a solid junior season by the former Siena standout. In his lone season under Moser, the Fort Myers, FL, product averaged 15.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while making 30 starts for the Sooners.
The Yellow Jackets went 14-18 in 2023-24 and missed the NCAA Tournament, falling to Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
Jennie Baranczyk and company will face Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky on Dec. 4, a matchup of two teams who made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
After an outstanding first season with the Sooners, former Louisville guard Payton Verhulst will meet her former team in the contest. Verhulst was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned All-Big 12 and All-American honors for her efforts last year.
In 2023-24, the Cardinals went 24-10 before being upset by Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.