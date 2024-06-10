OU Basketball: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Talks to Play Future Bedlam in OKC
NORMAN — Oklahoma men’s basketball fans received some clarity on Bedlam’s future Monday morning.
New Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz reportedly told CBS college hoops insider Jon Rothstein that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are aiming to play at least one future non-conference game at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center in mid-December, but no contracts have been signed by either side.
Oklahoma’s varsity athletic teams are set to join the SEC on July 1. Since it was announced that the Sooners would be exiting the Big 12 two years ago, both schools have expressed skepticism about the future of Bedlam across several sports, but both teams’ basketball coaches have held strong in their desire to continue the series.
OU head coach Porter Moser has advocated for Bedlam’s future on several occasions. After last season’s Feb. 10 meeting between OU and OSU, Moser told media that he and then-incumbent Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton had discussed playing future games.
“It’s great for the state. It’s great for the teams,” Moser said. “Just got to figure out when, the timing of it. Like, with our schedules in advance, you know? So I would assume, you know, again, between Mike [Boynton] and I, I’m not opposed to it. We just got to figure out what it is, or if it’s at a neutral site or you’re going back and forth at your home court. So you just got to figure all that out.”
The Sooners hold the all-time Bedlam advantage 134-106 and swept the Cowboys in two Big 12 meetings last winter.