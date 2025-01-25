Former Oklahoma Running Back Announces Commitment to Third School
NORMAN — After minimal action in four years at two different Power Four schools, former Oklahoma running back Emeka Megwa is headed to the Mountain West.
Megwa, a three-year Sooner, announced his commitment to UNLV on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.
Megwa, originally from Fort Worth, was a highly-touted prospect out of high school. A consensus 4-star recruit, Megwa was rated as the No. 15 running back in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.
He chose to begin his career at Washington over offers from Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and others.
Megwa’s time in Seattle, though, didn’t last long. He redshirted the 2021 season and decided to transfer from Washington to Oklahoma.
The running back missed the entire 2022 campaign, his first year at OU, with an injury before logging just one carry for six yards as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. Megwa didn’t log any game action in 2024 before entering the transfer portal after the season.
Megwa’s six-yard rush was one of just two snaps that he has played in four years as a college football player. His other snap came in 2023 when he lined up in the backfield but didn’t touch the ball.
Megwa is one of three running backs to transfer from OU during the 2024-25 winter portal window, along with Kalib Hicks and Chapman McKown. Hicks recently committed to Oklahoma State, while McKown went to Central Arkansas.
Barring any more running back entries during the spring portal window, the Sooners will retain most of their rushing production in 2025.
Running backs Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk, Xavier Robinson, Sam Franklin and Taylor Tatum are all slated to return. Those five combined for over 1,000 rushing yards in 2024.
Megwa joins a UNLV squad that nearly reached the College Football Playoff this year.
The Rebels (11-3, 6-1 Mountain West) lost only to Boise State (twice) and Syracuse. They fell to the Broncos, a College Football Playoff squad, in the Mountain West Championship Game, ending their hopes of securing one of the automatic bids awarded to the five highest-ranked conference champions.
UNLV had one of college football’s best run games in 2024, finishing seventh nationally with 243.5 yards per game.
2024-25 Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
UNLV also recently hired former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen to replace Barry Odom, who departed the program in favor of Purdue.
Before his commitment, Megwa was one of just two departing Sooners uncommitted, along with defensive back Erik McCarty.
The spring transfer portal window will run from April 16-25.