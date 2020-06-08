AllSooners
Ex-Sooner Charles Tapper Retires from Football

John. E. Hoover

Charles Tapper, one of the most affable Oklahoma football players of the last decade, announced Monday that he will retire from football.

Tapper, who played for the Sooners from 2012-15, announced on his Facebook page, “I found a better business that suits me,” and intends to become a financial coach.

Charles Tapper - Facebook

In 2016, Tapper was a fourth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Tapper only played in two NFL games in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Dallas placed him on injured reserve in 2017 and 2018 due to complications from a back injury. He was cut from the Cowboys in 2018, but then re-signed to the practice squad two days later.

Tapper signed with the New York Jets in January 2019 but was cut in May and didn’t play last year.

Tapper was a two-time All-Big 12 selection in 2013 and 2015 (he got honorable mention in 2014) and collected 135 tackles in his college career, including 24 tackles for loss, 13 1/2 quarterback sacks and five fumbles forced.

Football

Caleb Williams, still weighing options, sets commitment date

Five-star QB remains the Sooners' top uncommitted target in 2021 class, but LSU and Maryland are also in the hunt for Washington, D.C. native

Parker Thune

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

Oklahoma lands top juco DT, makes top 6 for elite Birmingham defensive end, may be back in hunt for Missouri City wideout

Parker Thune

Three years in, Lincoln Riley is his own man

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley, hired three years ago today, has been outrageously successful

John. E. Hoover

Why Adrian Peterson will kneel for the Anthem

Former Oklahoma Sooner running back, who frequently donates to charities and supports the military, will make his stand by taking a knee

John. E. Hoover

MaximumSooner

Meet 2022 OL Jacob Sexton, a top in-state target for Oklahoma

Sexton was a fan of OU's rival, but Bill Bedenbaugh trying to lure him to Norman

Parker Thune

Former Sooner Ryan Jones Lands at ECU

Former Oklahoma Sooners LB Ryan Jones transfers to East Carolina

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land junior college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe

Illinois native becomes eighth commitment in 2021 class for Sooners

Parker Thune

Sooners land commit from top juco DT Isaiah Coe

John. E. Hoover

NCAA announces punishment for Oklahoma State basketball

John. E. Hoover

T-Row and Joe: Who gets to go to the games?

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione on seating capacity and playing at Army

John. E. Hoover