Charles Tapper, one of the most affable Oklahoma football players of the last decade, announced Monday that he will retire from football.

Tapper, who played for the Sooners from 2012-15, announced on his Facebook page, “I found a better business that suits me,” and intends to become a financial coach.

In 2016, Tapper was a fourth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Tapper only played in two NFL games in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Dallas placed him on injured reserve in 2017 and 2018 due to complications from a back injury. He was cut from the Cowboys in 2018, but then re-signed to the practice squad two days later.

Tapper signed with the New York Jets in January 2019 but was cut in May and didn’t play last year.

Tapper was a two-time All-Big 12 selection in 2013 and 2015 (he got honorable mention in 2014) and collected 135 tackles in his college career, including 24 tackles for loss, 13 1/2 quarterback sacks and five fumbles forced.

