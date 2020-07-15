AllSooners
Report: Former Sooner Kenny Stills Arrested During Breonna Taylor Protest in Louisville

John. E. Hoover

Former Oklahoma star and NFL wide receiver Kenny Stills, 28, was arrested during a protest in Louisville on Tuesday, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Stills and 86 other protesters were arrested after marching to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as they demanded action against law enforcement officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March.

Stills, currently with the Houston Texans, was charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. All 87 protesters were charged the same. He was released Wednesday morning, according to police reports, and now faces an October court date.

On Wednesday, Stills’ agent, Ryan Williams, reacted on Twitter.

Stills also posted on Twitter, saying the trouble he was in could be considered “good trouble.”

Kenny Stills arrest tweet

“Arrested for peacefully protesting,” Stills wrote. “While Breonnas Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street.”

A crowd of more than 100 protesters marched from Ballard High School in Louisville's East End to Cameron’s home. Of the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in Taylor's killing, one has been fired but none have not been charged.

According to the newspaper, protesters stood and chanted on Cameron’s lawn, and “at (Cameron’s) request, they were trespassed from the property,” a police spokesman said, who added that all protesters were given the opportunity to leave before being arrested.

The spokesman said protesters were arrested “due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions.”

