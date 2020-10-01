Jordan Mukes Photo / John E. Hoover, SI Sooners

TULSA — National Signing Day is now 2 1/2 months away, but Oklahoma commit Jordan Mukes says recruiters are still after him.

“I still get phone calls, get attention from schools,” Mukes told SI Sooners recently. “It’s not like, too, too many.”

And what does he tell them?

“I’m a Sooner,” he said. “I’m a Sooner.”

JORDAN MUKES' SI EVALUATION

That’s more good news for OU fans eager to upgrade the size and athletic ability in the Sooner secondary. The Choctaw, OK, senior is a legit 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds of raw ability.

Mukes played football as a youth, but basketball was his first love. Still, he delivered a bit of breaking news after Choctaw’s riveting 26-22 upset at No. 3-ranked Booker T. Washington.

“I’m planning to graduate early at the moment,” Mukes said, “so basketball might not the thing for me right now. But I don’t know.”

Jordan Mukes Photo / John E. Hoover, SI Sooners

With the NCAA’s decision to shut down in-person recruiting through the end of 2020, it looks like Mukes will sign on Dec. 16 without having taken an official visit. He verbally committed to the Sooners on April 1, but he’s only been given the virtual visit.

“If I don’t get to take an official visit, that’s OK with me,” he said.

Mukes did get a peek at his future last month when several OU commits (and uncommitted targets) convened in Norman for Sooner Summit, an informal, unofficial get-together organized by 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Sooner Summit was good,” Mukes said. “I got to interact with all the players, seeing all the other, like, high (ranked) players, like 5-stars and 4-stars. So it was good. It was good to see ‘em. I hope we can have another thing like that where everybody can get together again.”

This season, Mukes is playing a hybrid cornerback-safety position, sort of an inside corner. Against Booker T., he missed a couple tackles and dropped an easy interception, but he also delivered a handful of punishing hits and helped block a punt that turned the game in Choctaw’s favor.

“Really, I just fit in wherever I’m needed,” Mukes said. “I’m just moving around being a good teammate.

“I think I can continue to develop by just learning the game more, reading the run, getting downhill, getting to the ball, wrapping up. I had some bad tackles today when they came around. That’s my fault. But basically little things like that, watching film, staying consistent.”

Jordan Mukes Photo / John E. Hoover, SI Sooners

For Mukes — and for any seniors playing their final season of high school football in 2020 — it’s a victory just suiting up on Friday nights. But to be 1-0 in district play with a huge road win over a traditional powerhouse like the Hornets, Mukes couldn’t be happier.

“It feels amazing,” Mukes said. “A lot of us have been putting in the work over the summer. We knew we could do things like this if we come together and listen to our coaches and it ended up turning good. So now we’re gonna turn to the next game.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.