AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Kenneth Murray Agrees to Rookie Deal; All Four 2020 Sooner Draftees Have Now Finalized Contracts

Parker Thune

It's almost showtime in Hollywood for Kenneth Murray.

On Saturday evening, the former Oklahoma linebacker agreed to terms on his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, making him the fourth and final member of Oklahoma's 2020 draft class to finalize his professional deal. Jalen Hurts inked with the Eagles on Monday, and the Cowboys locked down Neville Gallimore and Ceedee Lamb on Wednesday.

Los Angeles hopes to have found a defensive mainstay in Murray, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound native of Missouri City, Texas. During his time at Oklahoma, he emerged as the emotional leader and unquestioned top talent on an oft-maligned defensive unit. Murray started the Sooners' opener against UTEP as a true freshman in 2017, and would go on to start every subsequent game over the next three seasons.

Murray left Norman with 335 career tackles in the crimson and cream, and thoroughly impressed scouts and executives at both the NFL combine and pre-draft interviews. He was both the first Sooner and the first interior linebacker selected in the 2020 draft, as the Chargers grabbed him with the 23rd overall pick.

In Los Angeles, Murray joins a defense that already boasts several elite playmakers, including defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and safety Derwin James. The Chargers are coming off a 5-11 campaign under fourth-year head coach Anthony Lynn, and they parted ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers in the offseason. To fill Rivers' shoes, they selected Oregon alumnus Justin Herbert with the sixth pick of the 2020 draft, but veteran Tyrod Taylor may serve as a short-term stopgap until Herbert learns Lynn's offense.

Murray's deal is reportedly worth $13 million over four years. He'll sign as soon as he passes his physical.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma's opener vs. Missouri State moved to Aug. 29

Game was originally scheduled for Sept. 5; Sooner AD Joe Castiglione had been engaged in an effort to shift the game's date due to COVID-19 concerns

Parker Thune

Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

Sooners make top schools list for two five-star OL prospects, but could lose out on top in-state recruit Kendal Daniels

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley: 'Good Group' of DTs, but Recruiting, Development Remain 'Huge Priority'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley sees potential in OU defensive tackles

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger says masks, social distancing have become a staple of summer workouts for Sooner basketball

Oklahoma head coach says his players have "done a terrific job of working out on their own and staying safe"

Parker Thune

Lon Kruger: Fall or Spring, Bring on Football

If Coronavirus delays football, basketball broadcasts will be deeply affected, but that's OK in 2021, Lon Kruger says

John. E. Hoover

T-Row and Joe: Moving OU-Texas is 'Not Something We're Talking About'

Oklahoma Sooners AD Joe Castiglione not focused on location of OU-Texas game just yet

John. E. Hoover

Former Sooners recall John Blake as 'real,' a 'great man,' a 'man of faith' and a 'gifted' recruiter who helped build OU's 2000 title team

Tony Casillas, Seth Littrell and others fondly recall their friend on the day of his passing

John. E. Hoover

Tristan Leigh puts Sooners in top 5

Five-star offensive tackle will choose between OU, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama

Parker Thune

Former Sooners head coach John Blake dead at 59

After playing for Sooners from 1979-82, Blake served as defensive line coach, then linebackers coach before a stint as head coach from 1996-98

Parker Thune

Tre Brown lands on the Hornung Award watch list; Caleb Kelly a contender for Wuerffel Trophy

Brown and Kelly, two of the senior leaders among the Sooner defensive unit, earn preseason recognition

Parker Thune