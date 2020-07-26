It's almost showtime in Hollywood for Kenneth Murray.

On Saturday evening, the former Oklahoma linebacker agreed to terms on his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, making him the fourth and final member of Oklahoma's 2020 draft class to finalize his professional deal. Jalen Hurts inked with the Eagles on Monday, and the Cowboys locked down Neville Gallimore and Ceedee Lamb on Wednesday.

Los Angeles hopes to have found a defensive mainstay in Murray, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound native of Missouri City, Texas. During his time at Oklahoma, he emerged as the emotional leader and unquestioned top talent on an oft-maligned defensive unit. Murray started the Sooners' opener against UTEP as a true freshman in 2017, and would go on to start every subsequent game over the next three seasons.

Murray left Norman with 335 career tackles in the crimson and cream, and thoroughly impressed scouts and executives at both the NFL combine and pre-draft interviews. He was both the first Sooner and the first interior linebacker selected in the 2020 draft, as the Chargers grabbed him with the 23rd overall pick.

In Los Angeles, Murray joins a defense that already boasts several elite playmakers, including defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and safety Derwin James. The Chargers are coming off a 5-11 campaign under fourth-year head coach Anthony Lynn, and they parted ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers in the offseason. To fill Rivers' shoes, they selected Oregon alumnus Justin Herbert with the sixth pick of the 2020 draft, but veteran Tyrod Taylor may serve as a short-term stopgap until Herbert learns Lynn's offense.

Murray's deal is reportedly worth $13 million over four years. He'll sign as soon as he passes his physical.

