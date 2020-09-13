Down at least 20 players due to positive COVID-19 tests and/or contact tracing, Oklahoma still didn't encounter any bumps in the road Saturday night.

Everything was working for the Sooners, as they raced out to a 31-0 lead after a quarter and sailed to a 48-0 victory over Missouri State in Spencer Rattler's maiden voyage as the starting quarterback.

Rattler was undeniably impressive, completing 14 of 17 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns before giving way to Tanner Mordecai at halftime. However, the redshirt freshman quarterback wasn't the only standout performer of the night, as Oklahoma got contributions from virtually everyone on the active roster.

Here are 5 takeaways from the Sooners' dominant win:

1) Seth McGowan might not get lost in the backfield shuffle after all. The freshman from Mesquite wasted no time in making his case for substantial touches, as his first career carry and his first career reception both went for touchdowns. He punched in a 1-yard plunge to open the scoring, and went 37 yards to paydirt on a catch and run later in the first quarter. With T.J. Pledger among the Sooners shelved due to COVID-19, Marcus Major drew the start, but it was McGowan who stole the show on the ground. His 61 yards on just nine carries led the team.

“That dude’s a monster," said Rattler of McGowan. "I even said before the game that if that dude touches the ball four times, he might score four times.”

2) Marvin Mims is as good as advertised. The record-smashing former Texas prep star looked like a seasoned veteran in his first game as a Sooner. He reeled in three catches for 80 yards, including a 58-yard scoring bomb from Rattler in the opening stanza. He also looked extremely poised as a punt returner, and added 68 yards on three returns. Obi Obialo and Drake Stoops were among the Sooners' inactives, which likely contributed to Mims' substantial snap count. But if he continues to produce like he did tonight, Mims could see more run even when Obialo and Stoops return.

3) Alex Grinch is taking no prisoners. The Sooners' defensive coordinator kept the foot on the Bears' throat all night, as he left some of his starters in the game as late as the fourth quarter. His defense held the Bears to just 136 yards of offense, and forced one of the turnovers that Grinch lusts after. Delarrin Turner-Yell picked off a third-quarter pass from Jaden Johnson, giving the Sooners their first takeaway of the young season.

“It’s what we preach - three-and-outs and takeaways," said defensive end Isaiah Thomas. "It meant a lot to see that ball in the air and Delarrin come down with it.”

But in keeping with the Grinch mentality, the Sooners aren't celebrating their success tonight, even in the wake of a shutout. They're looking at the opportunities that they squandered.

“Definitely missed a lot of turnovers tonight,” said linebacker Dashaun White.

4) Brian Asamoah is the tackling machine the Sooners need to fill the void that Kenneth Murray left. The redshirt sophomore was all over the field from start to finish, blowing up plays in the backfield and showing remarkable coverage skills as a pass defender. He seemed to be in on every single play, much the same way that Murray always seemed to have a hand in each stop when he roamed the field as the Sooners' middle linebacker. Though Dashaun White is technically the mike in Grinch's defense, Asamoah clearly asserted himself as the kind of relentless force that Oklahoma lost when Murray departed.

5) The Sooners have strength in numbers, which is what the 2020 season will demand. Everyone, from Rattler to Woodi Washington to Damon Smith, chipped in. It's hard to pick out an individual who didn't make a positive contribution Saturday night. Reserve linebacker Bryan Mead nabbed a sack. Walk-on running back Todd Hudson showed good burst and tenacity when given the rock. Finn Corwin caught a touchdown pass. Chandler Morris flashed exceptional pocket awareness in his lone drive at the helm.

Tonight was exactly what Lincoln Riley and the Sooners needed. The Big 12 conference schedule promises to be grueling, if for no other reason than the constant threat of COVID-19 attrition. If we learned anything from a workmanlike Sooner victory, it's that Oklahoma has the kind of depth that will carry them to success in a dramatically altered 2020 campaign.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.