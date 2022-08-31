Handful of Oklahoma Players Cut From NFL Rosters as Preseason Wraps Up

With the 2022 NFL Preseason in the books, franchises across the league made their final wave of cuts to get down to the 53-man roster they will use going into Week 1.

While Oklahoma still features a high volume of former players on rosters, five former Sooners didn’t survive the final round of moves heading into the regular season.

Longtime veteran safety Tony Jefferson with the Baltimore Ravens, safety Steven Parker with the Washington Commanders, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy with the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker Curtis Bolton with the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Kennedy Brooks with the Philadelphia Eagles all were let go by their respective franchises this week.

This does not include fullback/tight end Jeremiah Hall, who was waived by the New York Giants earlier in the preseason.

While it is certainly disappointing for these players to not latch on with the team they went through training camp with, all is not lost as they can now look for another opportunity with a different team.

The two most surprising are arguably Jefferson and Brooks, who were both productive this preseason.

Tony Jefferson diving to make tackle Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In three games, Jefferson recorded 15 total tackles - 12 of which being solo. But, alas, the veteran will have to look for a new home.

Brooks, meanwhile, ran for 75 yards on 22 carries and caught four passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in three games.

As just a rookie, it seems like a good possibility he will get another shot elsewhere at some point in the near future.

On the other end of the spectrum, some Sooners success stories also played out this August.

Wide reciever Mike Woods somewhat improbably did survive the final round of cuts with the Cleveland Browns.

Elsewhere, kicker Austin Seibert won the starting kicking job with the Detroit Lions and veteran running back Damien Williams remains in the fold with the Atlanta Falcons.

As for the rest of the league, here is a recap of all the former Oklahoma players who made their respective teams and will be on an NFL roster entering Week 1:

Arizona Cardinals

WR Marquise Brown

OL Cody Ford

OL Marquis Hayes

QB Kyler Murray

Atlanta Falcons

RB Damien Williams

Baltimore Ravens

TE Mark Andrews

OL Ben Powers

Buffalo Bills

DL Jordan Phillips

Carolina Panthers

QB Baker Mayfield

Cincinnati Bengals

RB Joe Mixon

RB Samaje Perine

Cleveland Browns

DE Isaiah Thomas

DL Perrion Winfrey

WR Mike Woods

Dallas Cowboys

LB Devante Bond

DT Neville Gallimore

WR CeeDee Lamb

Denver Broncos

OLB Nik Bonitto

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Detroit Lions

K Austin Seibert

Green Bay Packers

K Gabe Brkic

Houston Texans

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Kansas City Chiefs

TE Blake Bell

OT Orlando Brown

C Creed Humphrey

LS James Winchester

Los Angeles Rams

OL Bobby Evans

Minnesota Vikings

LB Brian Asamoah

New England Patriots

OLB Ronnie Perkins

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

New York Giants

WR Sterling Shepard

New York Jets

OL Dru Samia

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts

OL Lane Johnson: 1 game

Pittsburgh Steelers

S Tre Norwood

Seattle Seahawks

CB Tre Brown

San Francisco 49ers

OL Trent Williams

Washington Commanders