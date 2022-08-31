Handful of Oklahoma Players Cut From NFL Rosters as Preseason Wraps Up
With the 2022 NFL Preseason in the books, franchises across the league made their final wave of cuts to get down to the 53-man roster they will use going into Week 1.
While Oklahoma still features a high volume of former players on rosters, five former Sooners didn’t survive the final round of moves heading into the regular season.
Longtime veteran safety Tony Jefferson with the Baltimore Ravens, safety Steven Parker with the Washington Commanders, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy with the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker Curtis Bolton with the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Kennedy Brooks with the Philadelphia Eagles all were let go by their respective franchises this week.
This does not include fullback/tight end Jeremiah Hall, who was waived by the New York Giants earlier in the preseason.
While it is certainly disappointing for these players to not latch on with the team they went through training camp with, all is not lost as they can now look for another opportunity with a different team.
The two most surprising are arguably Jefferson and Brooks, who were both productive this preseason.
In three games, Jefferson recorded 15 total tackles - 12 of which being solo. But, alas, the veteran will have to look for a new home.
Brooks, meanwhile, ran for 75 yards on 22 carries and caught four passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in three games.
As just a rookie, it seems like a good possibility he will get another shot elsewhere at some point in the near future.
On the other end of the spectrum, some Sooners success stories also played out this August.
Wide reciever Mike Woods somewhat improbably did survive the final round of cuts with the Cleveland Browns.
Elsewhere, kicker Austin Seibert won the starting kicking job with the Detroit Lions and veteran running back Damien Williams remains in the fold with the Atlanta Falcons.
As for the rest of the league, here is a recap of all the former Oklahoma players who made their respective teams and will be on an NFL roster entering Week 1:
Arizona Cardinals
- WR Marquise Brown
- OL Cody Ford
- OL Marquis Hayes
- QB Kyler Murray
Atlanta Falcons
- RB Damien Williams
Baltimore Ravens
- TE Mark Andrews
- OL Ben Powers
Buffalo Bills
- DL Jordan Phillips
Read More
Carolina Panthers
- QB Baker Mayfield
Cincinnati Bengals
- RB Joe Mixon
- RB Samaje Perine
Cleveland Browns
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- DL Perrion Winfrey
- WR Mike Woods
Dallas Cowboys
- LB Devante Bond
- DT Neville Gallimore
- WR CeeDee Lamb
Denver Broncos
- OLB Nik Bonitto
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell
Detroit Lions
- K Austin Seibert
Green Bay Packers
- K Gabe Brkic
Houston Texans
- DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Kansas City Chiefs
- TE Blake Bell
- OT Orlando Brown
- C Creed Humphrey
- LS James Winchester
Los Angeles Rams
- OL Bobby Evans
Minnesota Vikings
- LB Brian Asamoah
New England Patriots
- OLB Ronnie Perkins
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson
New York Giants
- WR Sterling Shepard
New York Jets
- OL Dru Samia
Philadelphia Eagles
- QB Jalen Hurts
- OL Lane Johnson: 1 game
Pittsburgh Steelers
- S Tre Norwood
Seattle Seahawks
- CB Tre Brown
San Francisco 49ers
- OL Trent Williams
Washington Commanders
- P Tress Way