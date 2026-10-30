Handful of Oklahoma Starters Still Questionable for South Carolina Game

NORMAN — Three Oklahoma starters — offensive lineman Jake Maikkula and defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Eli Bowen — remained questionable for Saturday's game against South Carolina on Thursday’s SEC availability report.

Eli Bowen has missed each of the Sooners' last three games, while Peyton Bowen and Maikkula both suffered injuries in the second half of last week's game against Mississippi State.

A junior, Eli Bowen was playing at an elite level before suffering his injury in practice in the week leading up to the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 10. Bowen has recorded 12 tackles and two pass breakups so far in 2026.

Peyton Bowen has also been outstanding, as he is one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive back. He logged a pick-six in the Sooners' 27-24 win over Texas, and he also recorded a fourth-quarter interception against Mississippi State.

Maikkula missed OU's season opener against UTEP but has appeared in every game since. The fifth-year center has started six times in 2026 after logging 10 starts last year.

Elsewhere, offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta was taken off of the injury report on Thursday. Ozaeta played through an injury against Texas before missing the Mississippi State game.

Running back Xavier Robinson remained probable on the week's second report. A junior, Robinson has rushed for only 50 yards on 13 carries this year.

Offensive lineman Fred Hinton was the only Sooner to be downgraded on Thursday's report. Hinton, who transferred to OU from Eastern Kentucky before the season, has appeared in only two games this year.

Before Thursday's report, eight Sooners had already been ruled out for Saturday's game: linebackers Cole Sullivan and Taylor Heim, wide receiver Trell Harris, defensive backs Dakoda Fields and Jacobe Johnson, offensive linemen Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje and tight end Trynae Washington.

Saturday's game between the Sooners and the Gamecocks will begin at 3:15 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC Network.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Ryan Fodje, OL; Dakoda Fields, DB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Jacobe Johnson, CB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL; Cole Sullivan, LB; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Elijah Thomas, WR; Fred Hinton, OL.

Questionable: Eli Bowen, CB; Jake Maikkula, OL; Peyton Bowen, DB.

Probable: Xavier Robinson, RB.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Out: Dayne Arnett, OL; Kobby Sakhi-Prah, DE; Jayden Sellers, WR; Seth Smith, OL; Josiah Thompson, OL; Jawarn Howell, RB; Quay’sheed Scott, DB.

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