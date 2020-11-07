Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood tweets "I'm back" ... will he play?

Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, heretofore sidelined after undergoing offseason surgery, dropped a bombshell of a tweet Friday evening.

The sophomore had suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury while working out at home in May, and Lincoln Riley told reporters not long afterward that Haselwood would miss the beginning of the 2020 season. Now, it appears he's set to take the field for the Sooners once again. Though there's no definitive word on Haselwood's status for tomorrow's game against Kansas, the timing of the tweet would indicate that his return is imminent.

Haselwood was the No. 1 overall wide receiver in the 2019 recruiting cycle, a class in which Oklahoma also signed Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges. In limited action last season, he grabbed 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown.

