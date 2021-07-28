Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Auburn

The two-time national champions have only met the Oklahoma Sooners twice on the football field.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Auburn.

Nickname: Tigers

Location: Auburn, Alabama

Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin

Claimed Football National Titles: 2 (2010, 1957)

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Returning missed field goals for touchdowns, Watching eagles take flight in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Football Royalty: Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, Terry Beasley, Ed Dyas, Cam Newton, John Heisman.

Famous Alumni: Jimmy Buffett, Charles Barkley, Tim Cook, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer, Frank Thomas.

Of Note: “War Eagle” is the battle cry of Auburn, allegedly dating all the way back to 1913. In a pep rally ahead of Auburn’s matchup with Georgia, a cheerleader declared that the team was going to need to fight to defeat Georgia, as the game meant “war.” At that point, student E.T. Enslen, who was dressed in a military uniform, bent over and noticed a gold eagle emblem on the ground that had fallen off his uniform. When he picked it up, the legend states he declared it a “War Eagle”, and the chant was then used by the students the next day at the game. Auburn now has a trained eagle that takes flight around Jordan-Hare Stadium every game day.

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads 2-0

Last Meeting: 2017 Sugar Bowl - Oklahoma won 35-19