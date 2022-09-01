David Ugwoegbu has always had the physical tools to be great. With an enhanced mindset and a busy offseason, he’s even further down the right path.

Production-wise, Ugwoegbu experienced his best season in Norman a year ago, totaling 49 tackles in five starts. He made more stops, but struggled to get to the quarterback and cause disruption in the backfield, recording just 1.5 tackles for loss and no sacks.

For Ugwoegbu, a fresh start seems to be exactly what he needed.

By all accounts, he’s had one of the best offseasons of anyone on the team, and it started with conditioning. The rising senior played last season listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, but told the media that he is currently down to around 242 pounds. He’s added muscle and speed to a hard-hitting game.

“I have to credit a lot of that to the staff that came in with Coach (Brent) Venables, Coach (Ted) Roof, Coach (Jerry) Schmitty ,” Ugwoegbu said. “From the first day I met them, I saw that intensity they were going to bring to the program. It just sparked something in me that these are people I’d love to follow. You hear them say, ‘I’d run through a wall for these coaches,’ that’s how I feel about every single one of them."

That spark from the new regime could be all the talented middle linebacker needed. Ugwoegbu has been dubbed as a high-ceiling athlete since the day he arrived in Norman. Now, with some of the best defensive minds in the country leading the way, his game seems to have benefitted greatly.

“I’ve kind of just been banking on my athleticism and not realizing the details and how much more efficient I could move depending on the stuff he’s been telling me,” Ugwoegbu explained. “That’s exactly what I’ve been seeing translate.”

If Ugwoegbu can take over the Mike spot and produce right away, Oklahoma’s defense will take a big step forward. He also has a chance to boost his NFL Draft stock significantly with an efficient season.

Not only has he taken steps towards greatness on the field, but he has grown in a leadership role off the field too. The linebacker unit has preached being the closest unit, and Ugwoegbu has a lot to do with that. His efforts were noticed, as he was named a team captain this week.

“He's been the best leader, man,” Danny Stutsman said about his teammate. “Him and DaShaun (White) are both captains. When they announced it, I was so happy because those guys took me under their wing. They showed me the ways. Us together, us out on the field, it's going to be a blast. I'm so excited.”

Ugwoegbu has been preparing for his moment all summer long and will get the chance to showcase it in less than a week.

“One-hundred percent more confident,” Ugwoegbu said. “The separation is in the preparation and we prepare a lot as you can see with Coach Venables. As I leave here, I’m going to be doing something related to football until I go to sleep. That’s where the confidence comes from is how much we prepare.”