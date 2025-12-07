How Can Oklahoma Fans Get Tickets for the College Football Playoff?

Oklahoma is officially in the field.

The Sooners are the 8-seed in the 2025 College Football Playoff, and OU will host the 9-seed, Alabama, to kick off this year’s CFP.

The rematch between the Sooners and the Crimson Tide will be on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

The winner will advance to the Rose Bowl to play No. 1 Indiana on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.

Oklahoma won the first meeting with Alabama this year 23-21 on Nov. 15 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Sophomore cornerback Eli Bowen picked off Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and he returned it 87 yards for OU's first touchdown of the game. Later, defensive end Taylor Wein would add two more massive plays by blocking a field goal and forcing a fumble to help the Sooners secure the crucial road victory.

It marks the first time a CFP contest will be staged at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Following Sunday’s CFP bracket reveal, ticketing information was released by Oklahoma for the do-or-die battle.

Season Ticket Holder Presale

An exclusive presale for season ticket holders begins Monday, Dec. 8. Season ticket holders should refer to an email titled "Sooners to Host Alabama in CFP First Round" for their assigned access time and purchase link. Presale times are based on Sooner Club membership level and Championship Points associated with the account.

Public On-Sale

A public on-sale begins Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets begin at $173 per seat. Click here to explore availability and make a purchase starting Dec. 9.

Student Ticket Information

All student season and partial-plan ticket holders can begin purchasing tickets for the first-round playoff game on Monday, Dec. 8. Sooner Club Collegiate Members can begin purchasing at 10 a.m. CT, while all other student ticket holders can begin purchasing at 1 p.m. CT.

If student section inventory remains after these windows, full-time OU students without a football ticket plan will have the opportunity to purchase on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. CT. All student tickets will be $35 each.

Additional Playoff Round Ticket Opportunities

Information regarding ticket request opportunities for potential CFP Quarterfinal, Semifinal and National Championship games will be sent to all season ticket holders on Wednesday, Dec. 10.