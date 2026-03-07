Oklahoma Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail, Lands 3-star Offensive Lineman

The Sooners’ top-ranked 2027 recruiting class is now up to 15 commits.

Offensive lineman Tyson Ross of Andover, KS, pledged with Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Tyson Ross has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 300 IOL from Andover, KS chose the Sooners over Missouri, Kansas State, and Oregon



“BOOMER SOONER, ready to get to work. 1 Samuel 18:14”https://t.co/RVuLTgw0Lx pic.twitter.com/kl6OSu8s7w — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2026

Ross’ pledge follows the commitment of quarterback Jamison Roberts, who committed to OU on Saturday morning.

Listed at 6-4 and 285 pounds, Ross is the No. 640 overall prospect and the No. 38 offensive tackle in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Ross didn’t catch the attention of major college football programs until 2025, when a handful of Power Four programs offered him.

The offensive lineman took an unofficial visit to Kansas State on Oct. 11 and subsequently received an offer from the Wildcats. After that, Ross collected offers from Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Auburn, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona State and Arizona before OU sent him an offer on Nov. 22.

Evidently, Ross’ interest in Oklahoma developed quickly. Despite receiving new offers from UCLA, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, he announced on Feb. 21 that he would unofficially visit Norman for the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event on March 7 before unofficially visiting from June 12-14. Ross has also scheduled an official visit to Kansas State, though it's unknown whether or not he will still go on that trip.

On March 3, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith both predicted that Ross would commit to OU. And only a few days after those predictions, Ross is now verbally committed to the Sooners.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐ 2027 IOL Tyson Ross

📏 6'3.5" / 285

🏫 Andover HS (Andover, KS)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/fjFm6z3Q2f#OUDNA27 pic.twitter.com/BwDMDosyZU — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 3, 2026

Now with 15 commitments, the Sooners have added distance between themselves and some of the other top classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Per 247Sports, OU has the No. 1 class in its 2027 team recruiting rankings, ahead of Texas A&M and Ohio State, which have the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Ross is the fourth offensive lineman to pledge with OU from the 2027 class, joining Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Luke Wilson. Rivals grades Hackett as a 5-star, Penny as a 4-star and Wilson as a 3-star.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.