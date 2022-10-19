How QB Dillon Gabriel's Attention to Detail Helped Oklahoma Prepare for Kansas

NORMAN — Seven games into his Oklahoma career, Dillon Gabriel is already playing an essential role as one of the team’s most important leaders.

Immediately acclimating to a team as a transfer can be difficult, but it’s something Gabriel navigated masterfully this offseason.

After working under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby at UCF, Gabriel served as another arm of the coaching staff on the field to help implement the new offensive system.

He took things a step further by organizing different retreats for the rest of the offense throughout the summer, gaining the trust of his new teammates.

In his return to action, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns, throwing one interception and rushing for 37 yards against the Kansas Jayhawks Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

“He’s a guy that came in and from the jump it feels like he’s been here for years,” tight end Brayden Willis said of Gabriel after OU’s win over Kansas last Saturday. “A guy like that that’s done a lot for us in the offseason and team building, routes, all the stuff that goes on outside of the cameras that nobody sees.”

So understandably when Gabriel went down with an injury against TCU, the offense appeared shellshocked.

Running backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes moved the ball into the end zone in the three plays after Gabriel exited the game, but then the Sooners (4-3) mustered just seven points over the following six quarters of football.

Oklahoma’s embarrassing loss to the Longhorns could have been a fatal blow to Brent Venables’ inaugural season as the head coach in Norman.

Sitting at 3-3 after getting shut out in the Cotton Bowl, merely making a bowl game was the new focus for the Sooners.

But as Gabriel cleared out of concussion protocol, he brought a different energy in the week of practice leading into the Kansas contest. The veteran’s presence helped keep the team together and working toward Lebby’s vision for just how efficient the offense could operate.

“He’s always the guy that brings the juice,” Willis said. “One of the biggest things is we’re in film meeting this week and we’re all kind of spread out, and he brings everybody up to the first two rows and he’s like, ‘Let’s get in tight.’ That’s the stuff we need.

“That’s the sign of a leader and that’s the sign of a great quarterback. He’s done that all year long and he’s going to continue to do that and just lead us to getting back on the right path.”

Gabriel’s request may have seemed trivial in the moment, but his attention to such minute details ensures the team stays bought in and working together in the midst of a trying stretch.

“It's such a little thing,” Gabriel said. “But when guys are spread out and sitting far back and there's kind of seats in between, I like to fill it up. You know what I mean? Make sure we're all close.

“Like I said, it's so little. But it's also a big thing. Making sure we're all committed. Whatever people say, let's go do it. Whatever it is. It's funny looking back at that because we were just joking around having a bunch of fun. But little things truly do matter.”

Even when Gabriel was still in concussion protocol, he was doing everything he could to raise spirits and remain a part of the process at practice.

“He was always there, even when we were practicing Texas week and stuff like that,” wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “He’s always in guys ears and just being the guy he is.”

Finally cleared for action this past weekend, Gabriel wasted no time reacquainting himself with the offense.

The Sooners put 52 points on the board, totaling 701 yards of offense against the much improved Jayhawks.

Gabriel orchestrated a picture perfect opening drive, and the OU offense found the end zone on the opening drive of the game for the first time since the season opener against UTEP.

With talk of a losing streak in the rearview mirror and Oklahoma in the ascendency for the first time since its trip to Lincoln, the Sooners have to make the most of their bye week to keep the momentum rolling against Iowa State on Oct. 29.

“A win feels good. And I'll never take that for granted,” Gabriel said. “But like I said it's good for our team and something that we needed because of how — you see it week to week how hard everyone works and when you don't reap the benefits, sometimes it's tough.

“You got to continue to trust the process and continue to work just as hard and know that at some point when you keep digging the gold will come.”

