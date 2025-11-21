How Does the Sooners on SI Staff Think Oklahoma Will Fare Against No. 22 Missouri?
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Oklahoma’s home bout with Missouri.
John Hoover
Having missed simply picking the winner here in five consecutive games, I’m not ashamed to admit this team has got me completely turned around. So whatever I pick here, take the opposite to the bank (or Vegas). But after two straight road wins in front of more than 200,000 noisy SEC fans, maybe this team has finally begun to reveal its true identity: they’re going to rough you up on defense, they’re going to outperform you on special teams, and they’re going to make a play once in a while on offense. Consistency against Mizzou’s run game is a must this week. If Matt Zollers is the QB and Beau Pribula is still out, that helps a good defense lock in on the nation’s leading rusher in Ahmad Hardy. John Mateer needs to be smart and careful with the football but also bold enough to take a deep shot or two per half. If OU limits the penalties and can avoid turnovers, the Sooners should cover the current line of 7 1/2 points.
Final Score: Oklahoma 24, Missouri 20
Ryan Chapman
Missouri is no walkover, but if the Sooners are truly bound for the College Football Playoff, they should be able to handle Eli Drinkwitz’s group on Saturday morning. Ahmad Hardy is an excellent running back who will have his moments on Owen Field, but Oklahoma wants opponents to run the ball into the strength of its defense. Regardless of if freshman Matt Zollers or a hobbled Beau Pribula starts at quarterback, Brent Venables’ defense will be able to get into the backfield and put pressure on the Missouri quarterback. Pair that with an OU offense that will be a bit more aggressive now that its back home, and the Sooners should enjoy their first game back in Norman for a few weeks.
Final Score: Oklahoma 27, Missouri 13
Carson Field
The record doesn’t show it, but Missouri is a much-improved team. Mizzou, 7-3, lost narrowly to Alabama and Vanderbilt, and the Tigers’ only double-digit loss came when they started true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers against No. 3 Texas A&M. Running back Ahmad Hardy, the nation’s leading rusher, makes defenses play their best football. Missouri’s defense is ranked No. 10 nationally in total defense. Saturday’s game has all the makings of a low-scoring slugfest. Oklahoma has experience winning games like that. The Sooners’ wins against Auburn and Michigan weren’t shootouts, but complementary football helped them get the job done. The combination of Missouri’s strong defense and OU’s inconsistent offense will force this to be an ugly game, but one that the Sooners find a way to win.
Final score: Oklahoma 23, Missouri 10
Ryan Aber
If you’re expecting the Sooners to run away and hide here, don’t.As Brent Venables says regularly, the SEC is a one-possession league and Oklahoma has been a one-possession team this season. Four of the Sooners’ six SEC games have been decided by eight or fewer points, with OU going 3-1 in those games. The game showcases strength vs. strength with OU’s run defense against Missouri’s rushing attack. Missouri’s offense figures to have some success, but if the Sooners can limit big plays from Ahmad Hardy, they should be fine. It will take discipline and strong tackling to accomplish. The biggest thing for Oklahoma’s offense is to avoid turnovers and be able to put together timely plays. Though they gained just 212 yards last week, plays like John Mateer’s 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter after the offense was given a short field helped the Sooners do just enough on that side to pull out the win. Oklahoma is able to do that, and the Sooners move a step closer to a College Football Playoff berth.
Final Score: Oklahoma 24, Missouri 17
Brady Trantham
Missouri has proven to be just good enough to barely lose to good teams — at home. Oklahoma is playing for something grand and has been battle-tested through some of the SEC's toughest venues. Now that they will be back in Norman, the expectation should be to put your best foot forward. That means offense and defense. Missouri has a stout and capable defense. But OU wants their opponents to try and run at them. Quick possessions for Mizzou leads to more possessions for the Sooner offense, which seems due for a big game. Why not now?
Final score: Oklahoma 38, Missouri 13